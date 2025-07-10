Liverpool could sign their very own Dean Huijsen for just £13million

Liverpool are among the clubs to be linked with the the Serie A defender.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was Richard Hughes who helped unearth Real Madrid’s most expensive defender in the club’s history.

Had Hughes not signed Dean Huijsen for AFC Bournemouth then things could have been different. Just a year after joining the Cherries, Huijsen is now donning the famous white strip of the European superpowers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Juventus must rue the fact that they agreed to a sale of just £15 million. If the Old Lady hierarchy had the powers of hindsight, there’s scant chance they’d have given the transfer the green light.

Bargain deal

Huijsen’s one season at Bournemouth yielded them a profit of £35 million, as well as helping deliver a club-record ninth-place finish in the Premier League. He also became a Spain senior international at the age of 19. The deal that Hughes oversaw for Huijsen during his south-coast remit is one of the reasons why he was selected to become Liverpool’s sporting director.

Kopites will be hoping that Hughes can deliver similar at Anfield. While there is no denying that Hughes’ dealings have been highly impressive so far; overseeing the signing of Florian Wirtz ahead of Bayern Munich for a club-record £100 million, as well as bringing in Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Giorgi Mamardashvili. But recruitment chiefs show their true acumen when finding those flying under the radar. Michael Edwards, now Hughes’ supremo who previously served as sporting director, is famed for the captures of Roberto Firmino and Joel Matip.

Potential repeat

It’s why the links to Giovanni Leoni are intriguing. Reports suggest that the centre-back is on Liverpool’s radar. Still only 18 years old. Leoni made a total of 17 appearances for Parma in Serie A last season. The teenager thrust his way into I Crociati’s team during the latter stages and helped them avoid immediate relegation. Leoni featured in a 1-1 draw with champions Napoli, a 2-2 draw against Champions League finalists Inter Milan and a 1-0 win over Juventus in which he was awarded man of the match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Interestingly, in 2023-24, Huijsen had to wait for his chance. Rather than being handed an opportunity by Juve, he was loaned to AS Roma where he played 14 times.

“Leoni, like the whole team, must keep his feet on the ground and continue to work,” said Parma boss Christian Chivu on Leoni after the win over Juventus. “Today he played a great game, he doesn't seem so young, but he has significant room for improvement. He deserves the compliments and the MVP award but I have to be the coach and I will also point out the mistakes he made".

Per Corriere dello Sport, Parma value Leoni at €15 million (£13m). But with Italy’s big hitters Napoli, Inter, AC Milan and Juve all said to be keen, Parma will be hoping for a potential bidding war.

However, Liverpool could be an attractive destination for Leoni. They are the Premier League champions who signed arguably Europe’s best young talent that is Wirtz. After winning the English championship in Slot’s first season, there’s a feeling that the Reds will only improve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, Liverpool’s central defence is somewhat in a state of flux. Virgil van Dijk is regarded by many as the best in the world but he is now 34 and won’t be around forever. Meanwhile, Ibrahima Konate is in the final year of his contract and yet to commit his future amid reports he’d be open to joining Real Madrid next summer. And while Joe Gomez is a highly popular figure, he has had injury problems.

There is an obvious pathway. Leoni would have a chance to learn from van Dijk for a period before potentially filling the void down the line. It is an intriguing link.