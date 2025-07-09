Liverpool's Dutch manager Arne Slot (R) and Newcastle United's English head coach Eddie Howe (L) watch from the touchline during the English League Cup final football match between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium, north-west London on March 16, 2025. | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool are looking at new additions at centre-back amid Jarell Quansah’s exit and uncertainty over Ibrahima Konate’s future

Liverpool are in need of additions in central defence after selling Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen.

The Reds academy product is the most expensive homegrown exit from Liverpool, with the German club paying £35m for his services. He has a buy-back clause in his deal that kicks in during the 2027 transfer window - crucially when Virgil van Dijk’s latest contract expires.

There is also uncertainty over Ibrahima Konate’s long-term future. The French international has just 12 months to run on his contract at Anfield and so far has not been able to get near an agreement on a new deal.

With Quansah gone, the Reds have already turned to the centre-back market but they could be forced to make two additions if they opt to cut their losses and sell Konate this summer. He has been linked with Real Madrid, who are reportedly happy to wait until next summer and sign him for nothing.

Liverpool in for Giovanni Leoni of Parma

Parma defender Giovanni Leoni has been linked with a move to Anfield in recent days. Reports from Italy indicated the Reds were interested alongside some Serie A clubs, who were determined to keep him in Italy.

Now in an update from TBR Football, they report Liverpool are not the only English side who have the young star on their radar. Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Bournemouth are also credited with an interest.

Both Tottenham and Newcastle have been linked to another Liverpool target, Marc Guehi - with recent reports indicating the Magpies still believe they can sign Guehi after seeing a number of bids rejected for him last summer. He has reportedly agreed personal terms with the Reds and only has one year left on his deal at Selhurst Park so could be available on a free transfer next summer.

Deals for Giovanni Leoni and Marc Guehi make sense for Liverpool

Guehi is the more experienced of the defenders linked with Liverpool. He will have his eyes on a regular spot in Arne Slot’s starting XI, especially considering it is a World Cup year. He will want as much football as possible so as not to risk his place in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad.

The centre-back has plenty of Premier League experience since making the move to the Eagles and won the FA Cup with them last season. Leoni is only 18 and joined Parma last summer. He is highly rated, as displayed by the sheer number of clubs linked to him with TBR’s Graeme Bailey saying: “One scout has told me that Leoni is probably the best young defender he saw last season – composed, elegant and defensively astute. He actually compared him to Dean Huijsen.”

With Konate’ future uncertain, Guehi could arrive as a replacement for the Frenchman. With so many clubs interested in Leoni, the Reds may need to make their move this summer. They can always offer to loan him back to Parma or complete a similar deal to the one they did for Giorgi Mamardashvili, by signing him 12 months in advance.