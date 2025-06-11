Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle United were all interested in signing Dean Huijsen before he opted for Real Madrid.

Dean Huijsen has explained why he opted to join Real Madrid this summer after having several options.

The centre-back has completed a move to the Santiago Bernabeu after Los Blancos met his £50 million release clause in his AFC Bournemouth contract. Huijsen spent only a year at the Cherries but made hurtling progress to help them finish ninth in the Premier League with a club-record points tally of 56. He also earned a breakthrough into the Spain senior squad and started their Nations League final defeat against Portugal last weekend.

The 20-year-old attracted several clubs for his signature. Liverpool were among those said to be keen, as well as Premier League rivals Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle United. But they dropped out of the race when Madrid came to the table. And it appears they all found out fairly early that Huijden only had his eyes on moving to the Spanish giants.

Speaking at a news conference (via the Guardian), Huijsen said: “A lot was said but I just concentrated on my football, giving everything at Bournemouth and trying to finish the season in the right way.

“I wanted to be here from the first day; once Real Madrid called I didn’t have eyes for any other teams. For me, Real Madrid is the best club in the world and there is no other club when they appear.”

Price tag no pressure

Huijsen is the most expensive defender in Real Madrid’s history. He will represent Los Blancos at the expanded Club World Cup, which begins on Sunday. Huijsen will be joined by fellow Real newcomer Trent Alexander-Arnold after he decided to leave Liverpool. The Reds will net £10 million from allowing Alexander-Arnold to join Madrid ahead of his Anfield contract expiring at the end of the month.

On the fee paid for him, Huijsen said: I don’t think about that.It’s the clause I had and if it hadn’t been that maybe they would have asked for more.” On the pressure of playing for Madrid, he replied:“Well you’ve seen me play: I’m quite calm. I don’t think about it. I’m doing what I love.

“I fit very well the football that Xabi [Alonso] wants to play and I am going to try to contribute to the team; anything I can do to help, I’m delighted to do so. We have spoken a bit about what he expects from me, and I think these will be nice years. Bringing the ball out is something I have, as well as defending. I think I have shown I am ready. I’m here to help the team and [as for] the demands here: I want to win titles too. I’m not here to not win titles.”