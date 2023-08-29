The experienced Liverpool defender is reportedly being targeted before the end of the window.

Liverpool’s Joel Matip is reportedly a target for Ligue 1 side Rennes with just days left in the transfer window.

The Reds have been linked with a move for a centre-back, as well as countless midfielders, this summer and a late sale could result in them moving for a replacement.

A rebuild was the topic of conversation before the window started and, for the most part, we’ve seen a huge amount of change with players leaving the club and the likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo all coming in - but there’s still a question mark next to their defensive reinforcements.

Matip, whose deal is set to expire at the end of next season, is likely to depart the club next summer. As it stands, he is a back-up for Virgil Van Dijk and Ibrahim Konate, who both could be unavailable for their home game against Aston Villa after a red card and muscle injury respectively.

Despite that, he is drawing attention from abroad; Matip is reportedly the subject of interest from Ligue 1 side Rennes, according to L’Equipe.

The former Schalke defender was thrust into action following Van Dijk’s red card at the weekend and played his first minutes of the season during the 2-1 win over Newcastle.

Where once he was a key figure for Jurgen Klopp, he is currently coming to the end of his time at the club which is likely to be at the end of this season, and the club would be foolish to allow him to leave now without sourcing a replacement.

They have been linked with Bayer Leverkusen’s Piero Hincapie and Rennes Arthur Theate - a player who is reportedly available for around £30m and who Matip could swap places with.

Theate, 23, can satisfy Liverpool’s need for left-footed centre-back and he ranks extremely high for on-the-ball statistics such as progressive passes, carries and passes completed - and Liverpool have something to bargain with given Matip is someone the French side want.