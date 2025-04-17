Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Danny Murphy is adamant this Liverpool player will leave Anfield this summer.

Liverpool have made their second statement announcement ahead of the summer transfer window as Virgil van Dijk has extended his stay at the club. The captain follows Mohamed Salah in putting pen to paper for another chapter at Anfield.

These two significant signings mark the start of what is shaping up to be a busy summer for Liverpool. There had been a lot of speculation around Salah and Van Dijk’s future, with their previous deals just weeks away from expiring.

Liverpool have now put the rumours to bed but there are still some potential pending exits that could unfold once the season ends.

Darwin Nunez expected to leave Liverpool

As well as Trent Alexander-Arnold’s links with Real Madrid, one of the biggest exit stories of the season involves Darwin Nunez.

The Uruguayan has struggled to make an impact in this new era under Arne Slot and the writing now looks to be on the wall regarding his position at the club. Multiple reports over recent months have claimed Liverpool are willing to let Nunez leave in the summer, with Saudi Arabia one of the leading destinations on the radar.

The Reds reportedly rejected two bids from Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr during the January window. A reported £62 million was put on the table, suggesting Liverpool could demand a similar fee in the summer to recoup most of what they made back.

The 25-year-old has been limited to just eight Premier League starts so far this season and has contributed a mere five goals and three assists. With others ahead of him in the pecking order, the majority of fans and pundits have accepted that the right choice is for Nunez to be sold this summer, especially with the club looking at signing a new striker like Alexander Isak.

Danny Murphy delivers Darwin Nunez verdict

Nunez has been linked with an Anfield exit for some time now, as many believe he has not lived up to his hefty £85 million price tag. Liverpool splashed a record amount of cash on the Uruguayan back in 2022 but his inconsistent performances haven’t matched such a statement fee.

Danny Murphy is adamant Nunez’s time at Anfield is up and has admitted he would be ‘amazed’ if the club opt to keep him on beyond the summer.

Speaking to talkSPORT, the former Liverpool midfielder said: “I think most of the activity will be at the front of the pitch. Darwin will go, I’ll be amazed if he stays because Slot just isn’t having him, he doesn’t give him minutes.”

Nunez has produced some crucial performances this season, including a late brace against Brentford to ensure Liverpool came away with the win. However, his lack of consistency has seemingly made him one of the top names on the summer exit list.

As Liverpool approach the Premier League title, they are expected to oversee a number of significant changes this summer.

