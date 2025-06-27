Liverpool could look to sell one of their most expensive players this summer

Two-time UEFA Cup winner Alan Brazil has described Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez as the type of player that title rivals Arsenal should be targeting this summer as he mooted a shock switch from Merseyside to North London.

Nunez faces an uncertain future at Anfield this summer after three seasons in attack for the Reds. The 26-year-old Uruguayan international was a regular starter under former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp but has found first team minutes much harder to come by following the arrival of Dutchman Arne Slot.

The former Benfica man started just eight league matches throughout the entirety of last season despite not sustaining a single injury throughout the campaign. He made the vast majority of his 47 appearances across all competitions as a substitute and struggled to make a big impact in front of goal with just seven goals in total, and only five in the Premier League.

Nunez is believed to be frustrated at his lack of first team minutes and was publicly criticised by Slot in February for failing to apply himself in the correct manner.

Slot said: "I can't accept if a player doesn't give everything. That is clear. I can accept it once, but twice was a bit too much. That's why I addressed it. If you miss a chance, you need to be fighting for the team. I'm not saying he didn't do that at all, but it wasn't the usual Darwin, the one that is loved by the fans. That is mainly because he always works so hard."

The interview only added fuel to speculation linking Nunez with a summer departure from Anfield.

Alan Brazil tips Arsenal to make a move for Darwin Nunez

Speaking on talkSPORT former Manchester United and Ipswich Town midfielder Alan Brazil described Nunez as the type of footballer that could potentially fill Arsenal’s attacking void.

As it stands, Arsenal are expected to be without Gabriel Jesus for the early months of the season after his ACL injury, leaving Kai Havertz as the club’s only natural striker after his return from a hamstring problem.

Havertz has delivered 22 league goals across the last two seasons, but is not seen as a natural No.9 despite often leading the line for the Gunners.

Speaking on Arsenal’s striker search, Brazil said: “He is proven, he is tested - he does miss a lot of chances but would Nunez not do [for Arsenal]? You know he is a Premier League player, you know he would work his socks off for Arsenal. He will get chances, I think he could be value for money."

Nunez cost Liverpool an eyewatering £85m back in 2023 and has an overall goal record of 40 in 143 appearances while contributing 26 assists. Many of his best moments came under Jurgen Klopp although his clinical ability has been questioned throughout his time at Anfield.

Henry Winter, formerly chief football writer for the Times, responded to Brazil’s suggestion, saying: "I mean he is glorious chaos when he comes on but he is not clinical enough."

What does the future hold for Darwin Nunez?

Liverpool are currently in the process of a massive rebuild which has seen Florian Wirtz arrive for a world-record fee and Jeremie Frimpong also arrive through the door from Bayer Leverkusen.

Talented Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez has followed for around £40m, taking the club’s overall spending to around £150m in one of the team’s biggest transfer windows in recent years.

However, Liverpool are still in the market for both a striker and a centre back and could use some of the funds raised by a potential Nunez departure to try and facilitate those deals.

Liverpool World understands Nunez would prefer to stay in Europe despite offers from Saudi Arabia. As it stands, Italian giants Napoli are the favourites to get the deal done. Liverpool are thought to value Nunez at around £42m.