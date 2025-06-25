Victor Osimhen is expected to leave Napoli this summer

Liverpool’s hectic summer transfer window is far from finished heading into July and August with Arne Slot’s search for a new centre forward taking centre stage in the coming weeks.

The champions are looking to bolster their incredible squad from a position of strength after running away with the title race last season and see the striker position as an area which needs to be prioritised.

Last season, Liverpool centre forward duo Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez managed just 11 league goals between them and a combined five assists. It represented a poor return for two stars playing in one of the best teams in the world, and is thought to be a cause for concern for Slot, who is keen to find a striker that can take some of the weight off the shoulders of the ever-reliable Mohamed Salah after his 29-goal season last term.

Portuguese international Jota is expected to be given at least one more season to prove his worth after an injury riddled campaign, but the same cannot be said of Darwin Nunez. The Uruguayan is reportedly no longer part of Slot’s plans for next season and has emerged as a standout target for Italian champions Napoli, based on recent reports.

Darwin Nunez edges closer to Napoli exit

Former Benfica talisman Darwin Nunez is expected to leave Liverpool after a difficult 2024/25 season which saw him start just eight league matches.

The 26-year-old had been the subject of interest from Saudi Arabia but is thought to prefer a move to Italian champions Napoli where he’d work under Antonio Conte.

The Naples outfit are in the market for a striker to help them defend their Serie A crown amid reports that Victor Osimhen, the man that inspired them to the league title in 2022/23, could leave the club on a permanent basis after spending last term on loan at Galatasaray in Turkey.

Could Liverpool make the move for Victor Osimhen?

Victor Osimhen has been mooted as a potential transfer target for Liverpool due to his excellent goalscoring prowess and track record in France, Italy and Turkey in recent seasons.

Osimhen scored 37 times in 41 appearances for Galatasaray last season to help the Istanbul outfit to a league title. He has also previously won the Golden Boot in Italy and has an overall record of 76 goals in 133 matches for Napoli across all competitions.

He’s publicly expressed a desire to leave Napoli this summer and is thought to prefer a move to Europe over Saudi Arabia.

When discussing the latest on his future, however, Fabrizio Romano said of Liverpool’s interest in the player, via the Give Me Sport newsletter: “Nothing concrete so far. It's still early stages for Osimhen, and Saudi clubs are not giving up.”

Osimhen is thought to have a release clause of around £63.2m inserted into his contract, specific for clubs outside of Italy, which would make him marginally more expensive than fellow Liverpool-linked ace Hugo Ekitike, who is valued at around £60m.