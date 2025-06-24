Liverpool are expected to be in the market for a forward to potentially replace Darwin Nunez in attack

Liverpool’s entertaining start to the transfer window is expected to continue into July and August as Arne Slot turns his attention to the striker department as he continues to bolster what is already an incredible group of players at Anfield.

“I think you’ve got to fix the roof while the sun is shining,” said former Reds captain Steven Gerrard during an appearance on TNT Sport.

He added: “We never had a big summer window last year because we already had a team and a squad ready to challenge, but I think if you want to go to the next step, it’s important to keep improving, keep pushing.”

As it stands, Liverpool are the team to catch and they’ve already shown signs that they're keen to retain a healthy distance from their rivals with the signings of Bayer Leverkusen pair Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz, with Milos Kerkez’s arrival from Bournemouth secured. It means the club’s overall spending is already around the £150m mark, with the funds raised from Darwin Nunez’s rumoured exit potentially going towards a big-name striker signing as well.

Napoli interested in Darwin Nunez

Liverpool rejected an approach from Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr in January worth around £60m but it appears now that the champions will be much more open to listening to offers for the former Benfica man.

There’s once again thought to be plenty of interest from Saudi Arabia in the pipeline this summer but the current favourites are thought to come from slightly closer to home with Italian giants Napoli planning a potential swoop.

The Athletic claims the Uruguayan is open to moving to Naples after hearing of Antonio Conte’s admiration, with the Serie A winner’s thought to be in the process of selling Victor Osimhen in the coming weeks.

It may take time before Liverpool have clear picture of what their strike force will look like

The Athletic’s transfer guru David Ornstein has confirmed that Liverpool admire both Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak and Eintracht Frankfurt star Hugo Ekitike.

Isak scored 23 league goals last season and played a defining role in helping the Magpies to their first major domestic honour in 70 years with a winning goal at Wembley Stadium.

Meanwhile, Ekitike enjoyed a real solid breakout campaign with 15 goals and eight assists in the Bundesliga - forming an immense partnership with Omar Marmoush in attack before the Egyptian’s move to Manchester City in January.

They are thought to be the Anfield outfit’s preferred two targets heading into the window but there is nothing significant in motion at present, according to Ornstein. He said: "Their admiration for forwards such as Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike is well documented but there is nothing significant in motion at present."

Isak is contracted at Newcastle until 2028 and is unlikely to leave St James’ Park after securing Champions League qualification. He’s believed to be in talks over a new deal with the club which could come as a blow to Liverpool’s hopes of bringing the Swede on board.

However, Ekitike is expected to leave Frankfurt in the summer. He’s attracting interest from both the Reds and Chelsea while Manchester United have also been touted as potential contenders for the young Frenchman’s signature.