Liverpool have already signed Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz as Milos Kerkez is poised to move to Anfield.

Liverpool are expected to complete their latest summer transfer this week.

It has already been a busy period of recruitment for the Premier League champions, who are aiming to strengthen their position heading into the 2024-25 season. The void of Trent Alexander-Arnold, who left for Real Madrid, was quickly filled by the arrival of Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen in a deal worth £29.5 million.

And last Friday, Frimpong’s former Leverkusen team-mate Florian Wirtz completed a move to Anfield. Liverpool splashed out a club-record fee of £100 million, which could rise to £116 million with add-ons.

Kerkez closes in on arrival

Giorgi Mamarashvili will officially become a Reds player on 1 July, with an agreement reached with Spanish side Valencia for the goalkeeper last summer. And the next player set to come through the door is Milos Kerkez.

Liverpool are closing in on the arrival of the AFC Bournemouth left-back. Kerkez enjoying a fine 2025-26 season for the Cherries, who finished ninth in the Premier League with a club-record points tally of 56. Kerkez started every league game, recording two goals and six assists.

The 21-year-old’s father admitted that his son was primed to join Liverpool, which will be worth around £40 million. And it could be a matter of days before Kerkez is unveiled as a Reds player. Journalist Nicolo Schira posted on X: “Expected medicals and signing on the contract until 2030 within 48-72 hours for Milos #Kerkez with #Liverpool. The left back has turned down 2 other Premier League clubs and a Spanish club to join #LFC, which were his dream.”

Transfer activity

Liverpool have somewhat turned their attention to outgoings after spending circa £200 million. Jarell Quansah is edging towards joining Bayer Leverkusen for a fee that could reach £35 million. Darwin Nunez, Federico Chiesa and Harvey Elliott are among the other fringe players who could leave.

Kerkez’s impending arrival has led to Andy Robertson’s future being shrouded in doubt. Robertson has been the first-choice left-back since he joined from Hull City in 2017. He’s been a key player and won eight major trophies on Merseyside.

Robertson is now aged 31 and Kerkez is regarded as the Scotland captain’s successor. However, Robertson must weigh up whether he wants to play fewer minutes at Liverpool or depart to play regularly elsewhere. He has a year remaining on his Anfield contract and is wanted by Spanish side Atletico Madrid.

Robertson recently said: "When you play for a big club like Liverpool, you expect challenges, you expect to have competition, I've always faced that and so has everyone in their own positions," Robertson said recently while on international duty.

"We want the club to be ambitious, they're doing that and wherever we fit into that, if you're happy with the role you stay and do it and if you're not then I'm sure there will be some people out the door as well. That's the nature of football."

In addition, Kostas Tsimikas - who has been Robertson’s deputy for the past five years - has also been linked with a potential exit, with the likes of Leeds United and Nottingham Forest suggested to be keen.