When will Liverpool secure the Premier League title? | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool have sanctioned another player exit as the summer transfer business ramps up

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool’s transfer business is continuing at a pace with incomings and exits on the agenda at Anfield in the first month of the summer window.

The Reds have already secured a number of new signings and are poised to complete a deal for Milos Kerkez on Tuesday. The left-back’s arrival will likely lead to another player exit with Andy Robertson or Kostas Tsimikas to be moved on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robertson is the subject of interest from Atletico Madrid while Tsimikas has expressed a desire to remain at Anfield. He said: "For me the 27-29 games I play every year in all competitions are more than playing 40 for another team and in another league. Here I am on the broadway of football. I'm happy here."

It remains to be seen what the Reds decide with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Caoimhin Kelleher already leaving the club and with Jarell Quansah on the verge of a move to Bayer Leverkusen.

Liverpool agree deal with West Brom for Nat Phillips

In the last 12 hours, another player exit has been sanctioned with Nat Phillips joining West Brom with just one year left on his deal at Anfield. The centre-back became somewhat of a cult hero at Liverpool after being called upon during an injury crisis in the 2020-21 campaign as he helped the club get back into the Champions League. He was voted player of the month in March 2021. He made his debut in January 2020 against Everton in the FA Cup when he temporarily returned from a loan spell at VfB Stuttgart.

He remained at Anfield for the next first half of the 2021-22 season before heading to Bournemouth on loan where he helped the Cherries earn promotion. He stayed with the Reds for the 2022-23 campaign but has had loan spells with Celtic, Cardiff City and Derby County in the last two seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Athletic reports the fee is £3m, which represents a good return for Liverpool given Phillips has not been a part of the senior squad for two years and considering he only had one year left on his contract with Liverpool.

Nat Phillips reflects on West Brom move

Phillips has signed a three-year deal at West Brom and said: “A big factor was that this is obviously a big club with high aspirations – and I’d say those aspirations align with mine. I think everyone at the club and involved would like to see it competing for promotion and pushing for Premier League football – and that’s the same as me.

“I’m really looking forward to it and as soon as I found out about the interest I just wanted to get here and get going.

“Throughout my career I’ve always wanted to develop a rhythm and continue to play week in, week out. I feel like I did that in the second half of last season, and I want to continue that rhythm and try to take that into the season coming up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve had a number of loans over the past few years and it’ll be really nice for me and my family to go somewhere and know we’re staying there to develop a relationship with the club and the fans.”

Sporting director Andrew Nestor said: "We are really pleased to welcome Nat to The Hawthorns. He has valuable experience as he knows the division well, has also competed at a top club like Liverpool and in leagues outside of England.

"Nat will bolster an already strong back line and brings with him leadership qualities, which really stood out for us. We believe he is entering his peak years as a centre-back, and hope to see him develop even further with us here as a player and leader within our group.”