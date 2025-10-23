Liverpool face Crystal Palace in a key clash this weekend. | Getty Images

Liverpool came close to signing Marc Guehi in the summer but they have now identified an alternative option.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool’s hunt for a new centre-half could take several twists and turns before the end of the season with Arne Slot currently having to make do with what he’s got.

The partnership of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate started again as the Reds took on Eintracht Frankfurt and the current form certainly shouldn’t be put down to a lack of experience or because they don’t know the demands needed at the club. If anything, they should be the ones demanding more from those in front of them with Alisson Becker out until after the next international break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool consider Dayot Upamecano as Marc Guehi alternative

Giovanni Leoni probably would have played more often but for his season ending injury with Liverpool now eyeing possible replacements for Konate, who is expected to leave at the end of his contract and alternate names if Marc Guehi can’t be signed.

One player suggested by Liverpool World already is Dayot Upamecano with the 34-times capped France international in a similar position to his compatriot Konate at Anfield. There are similarities between the pair in terms of age and profile with both out of contract next summer.

Radar image of Marc Guehi (blue) and Dayot Upamecano (pink) of Bayern Munich comparing 2025/2026 statistics. | Data MB.

If Upamecano is being considered as an alternative option to Guehi, Richard Hughes and his recruitment team will carry out their due diligence both in terms of statistics and good old fashioned scouting. On paper, it is easy to see why the Bayern stopper is being considered as part of a seven-man defender shortlist.

Guehi’s strengths are well known, and yet Upamecano is stronger defensively, better with the ball at his feet and just as good in the air. He wouldn’t just be an alternative option, he might even be an upgrade, if he is capable of adapting to the Premier League, the one advantage that the Crystal Palace skipper holds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why Liverpool should still target Guehi

Guehi has a lot of fans and earned support for how he stayed humble during the summer and continued to be a standout for club and country despite the speculation. Speaking previously on TNT Sports Owen Hargreaves has admitted that any club would love to have Guehi.

"He’s a fabulous player but he’s probably even as nice a lad as he is a player,” Hargreaves said.

"The way he handled that situation, he could’ve thrown his toys out of the pram like some others players did, and got their move but he has been the ultimate professional. He knows he is the captain of the football club, they’ve helped him, and he will get his move probably at the end of the season and he could probably go anywhere…Real Madrid.

"He’s a dream. On the ball he’s really good, he can defend really well. He’s only 25. He’s the oldest 25-year-old I’ve ever seen because he’s so level-headed. He’s so composed he and so reliable."

Guehi is still expected at Liverpool, and if Konate leaves, Upamecano might even become a teammate.