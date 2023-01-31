Liverpool transfer target Marcel Sabitzer looks set to bolster the ranks of a Premier League rival chasing a top four finish.

Despite words to the contrary from manager Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool fans will be hoping the club are looking to pull off an unexpected signing on deadline day to help bolster a stuttering midfield.

Their January budget was spent on PSV forward Cody Gakpo, who is yet to score in his first five games, as Liverpool sit 10 points off the top four places.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Enzo Fernandes, Moisés Caicedo and Jude Bellingham have all been linked with summer moves to the Reds, but for now, it would be a real surprise if there are any significant deals done at Anfield today.

Here’s the latest round-up:

Marcel Sabitzer

Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer was a target for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp in 2021 but the Austrian now looks set to for a deadline day move to arch-rivals Manchester United.

According to German media outlet Bild, the 28-year-old is ‘on the brink’ of leaving the Bundesliga giants as the Red Devils look to replace injured midfielder Christian Eriksen, who has been ruled ‘out until late April or early May’.

Liverpool looked at Sabitzer before he joined Bayern in 2021.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nathaniel Phillips

Tipped to leave during the window, the club were looking to move on defender Nathaniel Phillips, but the proposed transfer has suffered a double blow.

Defender Ibrahima Konate has suffered a hamstring injury and faces up to three weeks on the treatment table meaning the Phillips is no longer surpless to requirements.

Plus, his proposed deal to Galatasaray looks to be off due to the Turkish side signing an alternative defensive target in Kaan Ayhan from Sassuolo on loan.

Klopp spoke about Phillips in the week saying: “It depends on the offers. We’re prepared for everything. We’ll see.” There could be a late move made for him as the clock ticks down.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sander Berge

The Sheffield United midfielder has emerged as a target again, after having been linked in the summer. Standing tall at 1.95m, he offers a different build and style in midfield and his deal does run out within 18 months.

Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom said last week that Liverpool had registered their interest, but also stressed that no official bids had been made. He also mentioned that Graham Potter’s Chelsea are interested in the player.

With Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner and Naby Keita all out of contract in the summer, Berge, at 24 years old, could be an ideal replacement.

Conor Gallagher

The Chelsea midfielder has been the target of Everton and Newcastle in recent times, with Chelsea rejecting Everton’s £40m bid yestedrday. However, Liverpool reportedly ‘like’ Gallagher and has been considered for a move.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Given their financial issues, and the fact they are a direct rival with Chelsea, its unlikely a deal will be done today, but they may re-visit him in summer due to the fact that Chelsea are target.

Jude Bellingham

A long-term target, Jude Bellingham remains hot property across Europe, with Liverpool competing with Real Madrid. But recent reports have suggested that they are leading the race to sign the Englishman.

Bellingham is rumoured to cost north of £115m in the summer, a fee that has increased somewhat since his exploits on the World Cup stage for England, as well as his consistent form at club level - with Bellingham scoring during Borussia Dortmund’s 4-3 win over Augsburg last week.

Sofyan Amrabat

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Moroccon midfielder was a star at the World Cup and has since been the target of some of Europe’s elite. Liverpool have been linked but the player is now nearing a move to Barcelona.

Whilst Liverpool are not currently in the race, the fact that Santi Aouna has reported that the Spanish club are looking to complete a loan deal with an option to buy for around €37m - a deal that would have certainly suit Liverpool given their midfield and financial issues. However, the deal has since been rejected, as Fiorentina do not want to part ways with their star.

Jurgen Klopp’s thoughts

Despite needing players, it’s been reported by David Maddock that Klopp “is aware of the need for midfield signings, he is also conscious of the fact that the quality needed in that area to maintain Liverpool’s position amongst Europe’s elite is simply not available in January.”