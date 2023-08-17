The Reds are still eager to add to their midfield before the transfer window slams shut.

Liverpool’s transfer window struggles continue as they are still yet to sign a new defensive midfielder to replace Jordan Henderson and Fabinho. The two former Anfield senior stars departed for Saudi Arabia last month, following James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keïta out the door.

This hefty five-player exodus has left Jurgen Klopp with very limited options in his engine room and bringing in new blood is proving more difficult than expected. After their Roméo Lavia and Moisés Caicedo deals were gazumped, the Reds are back to the drawing board as they scramble to bring in at least one new No.6 before the window closes.

However, it seems yet anothet target has been taken off the table as their link with André from Fluminense is fading. According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are probably going to miss out on signing the 22-year-old this summer as it’s looking unlikely that the club will let him leave right now.

“I know there are many names around, including André from Fluminense. But I’m told that Fluminense don’t want to sell the player now. They will only sell him in 2024, so let’s see if Liverpool decide to do something different,” Romano told GiveMeSport.

“But, for sure, they will do something, and they are discussing potential transfer targets in that position. It’s easy to put on the table so many names, but the internal discussions are ongoing and I think it will be clear soon.”