Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Sporting defender, but he now looks set to remain at the club for another season.

The Liverpool-linked defender Gonaclo Inácio is set to sign a new deal at Sporting, amid interest from top clubs around Europe.

Inácio, 21, has built a strong reputation during his time in Portugal and has been linked with a move to a whole host of clubs in Europe, including Liverpool.

The Reds had initially lined up a left-footed centre-back as a key target this summer, not only because the likes of Joel Matip and Joe Gomez are unreliable injury-wise, but also due to their new adapted formation and tactics, which would benefit from having a defender with Inácio’s make-up and attributes.

However, the Portuguese international is set to sign a new five-year-deal, according to Fabrizio Romano, which see his release clause rise from their current fee of £38.5m.

Inácio is set to sign new deal at Sporting after agreement was reached last night and his new release clause will be set at €60m (£51m). The likes of Newcastle United, PSG and Manchester United are reportedly all keen on acquiring his services as well.

Portuguese outlet Diario de Noticias, had reported that Liverpool were ready to make their move, despite Sporting’s wish to tie him down to a new deal at the club.

Their current focus seems to be on find a solution to their midfield crisis, with reports last night claiming that Wataru Endo is close to completing a move to Anfield.

Plus, Crystal Palace’s Cheick Doucoure is also being linked with a move as they look to sure up their defensive midfield role.

Matip’s current deal expires next summer and it is likely the club will allow him to run down his deal like they did with Roberto Firmino, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita - which means a defender could feasibly come in despite already having four centre-backs in their squad.

In terms of Inacio, he was a key figure for Sporting last season playing 52 times and scoring four times.

He’s emerged as one of the best young ball-playing centre-backs in Europe and would certainly be well-suited to playing under Klopp, especially in this new system, especially since Andy Robertson has struggled to adapt to those new tactics.