Liverpool dealt another injury blow ahead of Man Utd clash as 35-word statement released confirming the worst | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool take on Manchester United at Anfield on their return to Premier League action next weekend

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool will hope to get back to winning ways on their return to Premier League action as they host fierce rivals Manchester United at Anfield next weekend.

The Reds have played their last three games away from home and lost all of them, with their Premier League defeats against Crystal Palace and Chelsea coming after conceding stoppage-time goals in both games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United won ahead of the international break but have yet to secure a win away from home this campaign - as they were not even able to beat League Two Grimsby Town away from home in the Carabao Cup.

Liverpool have been handed a few injury concerns in recent weeks. First-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker was injured in the Champions League loss to Galatasaray and has not travelled to be part of the Brazil squad for their international fixtures.

Meanwhile, young defender Giovanni Leoni has been ruled out for around a year after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury at the end of his debut against Southampton in the Carabao Cup. Earlier this week, Wataru Endō withdrew from international duty with Japan as he cited an injury.

Liverpool handed another injury concern ahead of Man Utd clash

Now the Reds have been dealt another injury problem ahead of United’s visit to Merseyside. Defender Ibrahima Konate has withdrawn from the France squad after picking up an issue against Chelsea. Given the above injuries, another blow is the worst Liverpool would have feared at this stage of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement released by the France national team on Saturday read: “Injured in the right quadriceps during his last match with Liverpool, Ibrahima Konate has followed a treatment and protocol since his arrival this Monday but will not be able to take his place against Iceland.”

Speaking after the loss to Chelsea, Slot said last weekend of Konate’s injury: "I don't know if it is a big injury, but what I do know is he limped a little bit and when I asked him he said he felt his quad a little bit. Then, for me, all alarm bells go off because in another sprint you never know if that is going to go good.

"It was also already a substitution I had in mind, maybe for a few minutes or a little bit later, because the right centre-back had a lot of ball possession and we needed to create from that position. We all know Ryan [Gravenberch] is quite good in that.

"It might be OK that he went off early enough but it was clear I had to take him off because he was limping."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Gomez likely to replace Ibrahima Konate against Man Utd

With Leoni already ruled out, the only natural replacement for Konate is Joe Gomez. It is not yet confirmed if Konate will miss the visit of the Red Devils but his withdrawal from international duty indicates there could be a minor wait for his return to action.

Ryan Gravenberch and Endō can both play at centre-back too but with Endō missing international duty with Japan, Gomez is the most likely option with Gravenberch retaining his place in the base of the midfield.