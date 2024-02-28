Xabi Alonso has not lost a Bundesliga game at Bayer Leverkusen this season

Liverpool are casting the net out for candidates to replace Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season. The 56-year-old will leave Anfield after nine years of service, opening the door for a brand new era at the club.

Klopp made his official announcement last month and the team are now pushing to give him the best possible send off. The Reds have secured their first trophy of the season and are looking to bank more in these final few months with Klopp at the hilt.

While the main focus is currently on the Premier League title race, the clock is ticking and it will soon be time to bring in a new manager. But the burning question is who will it be?

A number of names have been linked with the soon-to-be-vacant Liverpool job but it's no secret that Xabi Alonso is the top priority. The former midfielder is attracting a lot of attention thanks to his stunning run with Bayer Leverkusen this season. The Black and Reds are cruising through their Bundesliga campaign and are on track to win their first ever title.

However, it isn't as simple as Liverpool wanting to bring in Alonso. Some doubts have recently been raised and Football Insider has reported that the Reds are facing 'huge obstacles' in their pursuit of the 42-year-old. The main one being that Alonso reportedly 'has reservations about replacing a legendary figure like Klopp' at the head of his former club.

Of course, Klopp is adored by Liverpool fans and well-respected by many after guiding them to the Premier League and Champions League title. Naturally, filling his shoes will be a tall ask and the job will come with a mammoth amount of pressure.

