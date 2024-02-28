Liverpool vs Southampton: When is the FA Cup quarter-final draw, is VAR in use and what ball number are Reds?
Liverpool face off in the FA Cup fifth round tonight as they take on Southampton three days after winning the EFL Cup.
Jurgen Klopp's side will be largely rotated after their cup heroics with several young players set to start against the Championship side. There were wins for Manchester City, Newcastle United, Leicester City and Coventry who secured their place in the quarter-finals.
When is the FA Cup quarter-final draw?
The draw is will take place on Wednesday at around 7pm GMT, 30 minutes before Chelsea face Leeds on ITV4.
Ball numbers for quarter-final draw
1 Newcastle United
2 Chelsea or Leeds United
3 Leicester City
4 Liverpool or Southampton
6 Wolverhampton Wanderers or Brighton & Hove Albion
7 Coventry City
8 Manchester City
How to watch on TV and online
The FA Cup quarter-final draw will be shown in the UK live on ITV4. To stream the event online, fans can tune in to the ITVX app and website.
When are the FA Cup quarter-final fixtures?
The quarter-final fixtures will be played on the weekend of 16-17 March.
Semi-finals: Weekend of 20 April.
Final: Saturday 25 May.
Are there replays in the fifth round or quarter-finals?
No, FA Cup replays apply to drawn games only in the third and fourth rounds. Following that, ties from the fifth-round onwards are decided by extra time and, if needed, penalty shootout.
Is VAR being used in the FA Cup fifth round?
Yes, however, it will be only be used at Premier League grounds due to licensing rules.