The centre-back has completed a temporary move to the Scottish champions.

Liverpool have confirmed that defender Nat Phillips has completed a loan move to Celtic.

The 26-year-old has joined on loan until January 2024, where the deal will be reassessed by all parties.

Phillips has been on the periphery under Jurgen Klopp across the last two seasons, making just five appearances last season and even less (four) the season before.

With Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Ibrahim Konate, Joel Matip and Jarrell Quansah were seemingly ahead of him in the pecking order, which is probably why a move has been sanctioned.

Speaking on the deal, Phillips expressed his delight at being able to compete for a historic club, as well as the Champions League.

“It’s the history of the club. It’s such a huge club, the club’s aspirations, the level it competes at, the fact that they’re in the Champions League this year and the mentality of the club – they want to be winners in everything they do.”

Phillips initially earned plaudits during the 2020/21 season when he asked to step in to help combat a centre-back injury crisis at the time, as he partnered the likes of Rhys Williams, Fabinho and even Jordan Henderson during that time.

He has one goal in 29 apperances for Liverpool since entering the first-team squad in 2019 but was instantly loaned out to Stuttgart in the German second division.

Three was also a loan spell at Bournemouth in the second half of the 2021/22 season and he has been linked with a move away across recent windows.

It’s unclear whether this move will spur on any new movement in the market for Liverpool, given that Virgil Van Dijk is currently suspended after his red card against Newcastle whilst Ibrahim Konate was also missing for that game due to a muscle injury.

