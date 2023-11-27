The Liverpool star has a brilliant record in big games.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been one of Liverpool's best performers since breaking into the side in the 2017/18 season, but you may not know about his brilliant record in big games.

By big games we mean games against the 'top six' which comprises of his side along with Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United.

Those are the big games in the league and only the very best can leave their mark on them time and time again - and he is certainly one of those players.

That was evident in the 1-1 draw with City over the weekend; his brilliant low strike gave Jurgen Klopp's side a great point away at the reigning champions and it took him to 22 goal contributions against the top six sides.

Let's just remind ourselves of his position, the numbers he has produced in an attacking capacity as a full-back is truly unique and he has had plenty of starring moments to go with the one at the Etihad.

What makes it even better is the fact that some of the league's best attackers can't boast better or even the same numbers. For example, Bukayo Saka (20) Phil Foden (18) Gabriel Jesus (19) and Jack Grealish (18) all fall short which further emphasises his level of performance.

He's averaged 11 assists in the league across the past five seasons and he came second in the playmaker award in the 2019/20 and 2021/22 seasons as well as finishing third behind Ryan Fraser and Eden Hazard in the 2018/19 season.

On paper, he is as effective as the best playmakers and attackers and while his defensive shortcomings come under the microscope far more than any other, he delivers at the other end consistently.

On the defensive figures, examples such as 'dribbled past' were certainly unfair over the weekend; he was supposedly beaten seven times against City, but further evidence from the game shows that he was only truly beaten on two occasions, meaning that statistics that do the rounds on social media are often wrong - and the subsequent criticism is unwarranted.

In terms of this season, Liverpool's front five are thriving and scoring consistently and the addition of Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch have also helped to provide more of a creative outlook, meaning Alexander-Arnold hasn't had to be at best for the side to thrive.

