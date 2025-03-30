Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Liverpool left-back suffered his issue during Blackburn’s loss against Portsmouth.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Liverpool youngster has suffered a cruel blow during a loan spell.

Owen Beck enjoyed a fine first half of the season at Championship side Blackburn Rovers. The 22-year-old was a regular starter for the Ewood Park side as they pushed for the Championship play-offs and earned a call-up to the Wales senior squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beck was also at the centre of a hugely controversial moment when he was bitten by Preston North End’s Milutin Osmajic. The left-back was sent off for his reaction and had to serve a three-match suspension, while Osmajic was slapped with an eight-game ban after initially being handed just a yellow card at the time.

However, things have not been as straightforward for Beck since the turn of the year. He sustained a hamstring injury in February which ruled him out for seven fixtures. Beck made his return to fitness as Blackburn faced Portsmouth yesterday. But his comeback lasted only 13 minutes as he seemingly sustained a recurrence of his issue.

According to our sister title, the Portsmouth News, Beck was ‘visibly emotional’ as he left the Fratton Park pitch. But as he was jeered by Pompey fans, Beck gestured to the home faithful that John Mousinho’s side were going to be relegated. Portsmouth earned a 1-0 victory as Blackburn suffered a fifth loss in six games and their play-off challenge has jettisoned.

Riversiders boss Valerien Ismael said via the club’s website: “For the first 30 minutes, we were ready and knew it would be a fight against the opponents, and I thought we started well, but we lost Becky again after 10 minutes, which was a big frustration. We had to change our game plan, adjust a little bit and we conceded during that moment, which was difficult to take.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Owen has a hamstring injury. We need to assess how it is. It’s the same type of injury. We will see. I don’t want to say any prognosis now, we’ll have to wait. On Monday, we’ll have a scan and will have more clarity.”

Liverpool loan injuries

Beck is one of several players out on loan to suffer with injury issues this term. Ben Doak was in rampant form for Middlesbrough as they aimed for the Championship play-offs. However, the winger - who recorded three goals and seven assists in 24 appearances for Boro - hasn’t made an outing since January because of injury. He returned to Liverpool for rehabilitation.

Meanwhile, left-sided defender Luke Chambers was sidelined for several months during his spell at Wigan Athletic because of a back injury. Calum Scanlon won’t play for Millwall again this term after picking up a grade-three hamstring tear. The versatile defender missed a large chunk of the first half of the campaign because of a back problem.

What’s more, Jayden Danns has still to make his debut for Sunderland since joining on transfer deadline day. The highly-rated striker, who has scored three senior goals for Liverpool, has a back issue of his own, which was discovered during his medical at the Premier League promotion-chasers. Stadium of Light head coach Regis Le Bris said earlier this week: “We are not at this point right now but the season is running so it will be difficult. We don't know exactly."