The teenager has suffered a serious injury issue while out on loan at Championship side Millwall.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Liverpool youngster has returned to the club for treatment after suffering a hammer injury blow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But for Calum Scanlon, the season hasn’t gone to plan at all. The left-back made the switch to Millwall in the second tier last August but has been plagued by fitness issues. He missed several months of the first half of the season with a back problem. When he returned to the Den earlier this month, Scanlon broke into the starting line-up and scored his maiden senior goal in a 2-2 draw at Cardiff City.

The following game, however, the 19-year-old was forced off with a hamstring injury. Millwall boss Alex Neil has confirmed that Scanlon - who made two appearances for Liverpool in last season’s Europa League - has had surgery for his serious issue.

It means that the England youth international, who joined the Reds from Birmingham City for a reported fee of £500,000 in February 2021, will be absent for the rest of the campaign.

Via the South London Press, Neil said: “Unfortunately, Callum has a really bad hamstring injury. He required surgery – which he has already had. I believe everything was successful, but it will rule him out for 16 weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That will take him to the rest of the season. He will go back to Liverpool. We’re naturally upset for him and disappointed for ourselves. We have a really strong and dynamic young player who is unavailable for us.

“The nature of the game is that injuries are a big part of the game at the moment because it’s so athletically based. “Callum, if I’m honest, wouldn’t have played the minutes with the bodies we have in. He played those games in succession due to the fact we had very limited options available at that point. Hence the fact we’ve done what we have in the window.”

Scanlon signed a new contract at Liverpool in April 2024. He will now require months of rehabilitation to get back to fitness and then the pre-season period will be important. He was part of the Reds’ trip to Singapore in July 2023 but did not travel to the USA with Arne Slot’s squad last summer.

Andy Robertson is currently Liverpool’s first-choice left-back although Kostas Tsimikas has been rotated frequently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of the full-backs coming through the ranks, Beck has made a striking impression at Blackburn. He has played 24 times in their Championship play-off push. What’s more, Luke Chambers is on loan at Wigan and is held in high regard although he is currently sidelined for the long term with a back problem of his own. However, the 20-year-old was not recalled in January and will return to the Latics later in the campaign.