The centre-back and Liverpool teammate Cody Gakpo face France on Friday.

Virgil van Dijk will relish the challenge of facing one of the world’s best in Kylian Mbappe when the Netherlands meet France in their second Euro 2024 group stage clash on Friday.

Van Dijk’s Dutch side kicked off their European Championship campaign with an important three points after beating Poland 2-1 on Sunday. Having fallen behind inside 16 minutes, Liverpool teammate Cody Gakpo levelled on the half-hour mark for the Oranje before substitute Wout Weghorst won it in the 83rd minute.

Ronald Koeman’s side will hope to build on that victory but face favourites France in Leipzig on Friday. Among the star-studded line-up will almost certainly be Mbappe, who has already confirmed his transfer to Real Madrid and will hope to land in Spain as a European champion. Van Dijk will be tasked with keeping the Frenchman quiet but insists the entire Dutch team will need to be on it.

"Look, everyone knows his qualities," Van Dijk told reporters of Mbappe. "We have to be at our best as a team in order to stop them [France] from scoring, but obviously he is a world class player that can make the difference in one split second. We have to be ready as a team for a different kind of challenge and I think we've shown what we can do over the last couple of games.

"We have a top-level defence ready to be tested on Friday. That game is now the big one. We struggled in our last couple of games against them but I am looking forward to that. The focus will be on recovery and making sure that everything's ready for what a huge test that will be."

Van Dijk cut a particularly relieved figure after seeing Weghorst clinch the winner, having been unable to defend the Netherlands’ near post for Poland’s opening goal as Adam Buksa found space to head home. Koeman’s side were made to suffer for large parts of the match but kept their composure, with Gakpo enjoying an excellent game.

As captain, Van Dijk was able to keep things calm in those tough moments and praised the mentality of his compatriots in riding out moments of pressure before taking their own chances.

"You just have to stay calm and patient and I think we did, obviously," the Reds defender added. “I think it's very important to keep pushing, keep the confidence in each other and I think we did. Guys who came off the bench made a difference and that's what we need.

"I don't think that there is anyone in the team that has a give-up mentality. It's about keeping going and trying to keep creating. Wout eventually scored and I think we got what we deserved. I'm glad for Wout obviously and for the whole team and nation that we got our first win.