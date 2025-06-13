Liverpool are closing in on a deal for Florian Wirtz | AFP via Getty Images

Emile Heskey spoke to LiverpoolWorld about the pending arrival of Florian Wirtz and who the Reds should sign to complement him.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are closing in on a deal for Florian Wirtz in what will become a club transfer record, should all go to plan.

As things stand, the Reds are finalising talks with Bayer Leverkusen over bringing the talented midfielder to Anfield. The latest reports claim discussions over a £114 million deal are now in ‘advanced stages’, following the player’s clear preference to join the Premier League champions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Signing Wirtz will be a huge statement from both Liverpool and Arne Slot. The Dutch manager is starting to put his stamp on the team he has inherited and we also can expect to see other movements in and out of the club once Wirtz arrives.

Another priority for the Reds is to bring in a proven goal-scoring striker. Anfield icon Emile Heskey has weighed in on some of the names linked with his former side as they continue to navigate this exciting summer transfer window.

Emile Heskey suggests who Liverpool should sign

One of the biggest names on Liverpool’s radar recently is Alexander Isak. Thanks to a stunning season in the Premier League, the Swede isn’t short of admirers but Newcastle United are doing all they can to stop a rival club snatching him up ahead of the new season.

“I can’t see it happening because I think they’ll have to move heaven and Earth to get a deal done, but Newcastle’s Alexander Isak would fit in perfectly for the way Liverpool play,” Heskey told LiverpoolWorld.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They’re missing a player to link everything together like Bobby Firmino did. He worked in that system to join up with Sadio Mane and Mo Salah, but he wasn’t exactly a No.9. He dropped deep, he had an exceptional work-rate, just phenomenal.

“Someone like Isak works really well. But I can't see Newcastle selling it if I'm honest with you. And why would you want to sell your prized asset unless you're getting a stupid offer?”

Victor Osimhen an ‘awesome’ target to join Florian Wirtz

Heskey also addressed Liverpool’s interest in Victor Osimhen, who is set to leave Napoli this summer after years of English clubs trying to snag his services. The Nigerian contributed 37 goals during his loan spell with Galatasaray last season and would be a key asset to any club’s attack.

Heskey has urged Liverpool to bring in a player who will complement Wirtz’s style of play and feed off his creativity in midfield. The German supplied Bayer Leverkusen with 16 goals and 15 assists last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At the moment, if you’re bringing in Florian Wirtz, you need a striker to make that work, because Wirtz is creative and he needs someone to get on the end of things, not get in his way,” Heskey continued.

“You need someone to stay high, stretch the play. Victor Osimhen, if he doesn’t go to Saudi Arabia would be awesome, but you’d be wary of just how much money it would take to do that deal.”

The latest news on Liverpool’s interest in Osimhen is that they have earmarked him as a leading target ahead of the new season, but his wages could stand in the way of a move to Merseyside.

In other news, The top six most expensive Liverpool signings ever as Florian Wirtz closes in on £114m transfer