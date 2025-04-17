Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Declan Rice has raked in the praise for his efforts against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has applauded Declan Rice’s latest efforts for Arsenal in the Champions League. The Gunners have booked their place in the semi-finals after a stunning 5-1 aggregate win over reigning champions Real Madrid.

The most successful club in the competition have been eliminated following two lacklustre efforts against Mikel Arteta’s side. Arsenal stunned Madrid in the first leg with a statement 3-0 win, followed by a second leg 2-1 victory to dump Los Blancos from the Champions League in their own backyard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rice was once again named the Player of the Match against Madrid, making it two awards from two in their quarter-final meetings. The midfielder scored a brace in their first clash at the Emirates, earning an 8.7 rating from Sofascore.

His efforts in the second leg were also inspiring as he made two key passes, five interceptions, three clearances and two tackles.

Jamie Carragher responds to Declan Rice Instagram post

Celebrating another Player of the Match award, Rice took to Instagram to upload a photo of him and the trophy. The England international posted a selfie holding the award, along with the caption ‘Back2Back’.

Carragher replied with four clapping emojis, while Liverpool star Curtis Jones liked the post, along with Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The latter two have played with Rice at international level for the Three Lions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Others have also flocked to congratulate Rice, who is living up to his mega £105 million transfer fee. Former Manchester United star Jesse Lingard left a comment on his Instagram post, as well as the likes of Arsenal Women’s star Katie McCabe, David Beckham’s son Romeo, and rapper Wretch 32.

Following his side’s victory, Arteta praised Rice in a post-match interview with TNT Sports: “He turned the game around. He was immense, he made a difference.”

Liverpool on track to snub Arsenal in Premier League

Liverpool are within touching distance of securing the Premier League title. With a whopping 13-point lead and just six games left to play, the Reds are close to wrapping up this season and finally breaking Manchester City’s four-year reign.

Liverpool could be crowned the Premier League champions as early as this weekend, if Arsenal lose their match against Ipswich Town and the Reds beat Leicester City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the league almost decided, Arsenal’s best bet at lifting a trophy this season will be pushing to go all the way in the Champions League. They will host PSG in their first semi-final leg on April 29th, before travelling to Paris to determine who will reach the final on May 7th.

Liverpool were unable to get past the French powerhouses in the round of 16. Despite taking a 1-0 lead into Anfield, the Reds faltered in a disappointing penalty shootout and bowed out of the tournament.

As frustrations grow at Real Madrid, reports of Carlo Ancelotti leaving the club are rising and it has been reported that Jurgen Klopp has been earmarked as a potential successor.

In other news, Liverpool could be put on high alert over key Anfield duo if Real Madrid make bombshell appointment