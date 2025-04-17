Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Jurgen Klopp has been linked with a potential move to Real Madrid to replace Carlo Ancelotti.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A surprise link between former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Real Madrid emerged earlier this week and current boss Carlo Ancelotti has added to the speculation with his recent comments.

Klopp, who is currently the Head of Global Soccer for Red Bull, has been linked with an eye-popping return to management. Spanish outlet Sport has claimed that conversations over the German potentially replacing Ancelotti at Madrid is ‘gaining momentum’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those close to club president Florentino Perez have suggested Klopp is the ‘only candidate’ who could shake things up following a disappointing season.

Carlo Ancelotti uncertain on Real Madrid future

The frustrations are piling up in the Spanish capital as Los Blancos are set to finish the 2024/25 in poor form by their own usual superb standards. Madrid were knocked out of the Champions League on Wednesday after an inspired Arsenal enjoyed a stunning 5-1 aggregate win to reach the semi-finals.

Despite dominating possession and attempting 18 shots, Madrid could only provide one goal in their second leg clash at the Bernabeu. Vinicius Junior’s effort proved to be a mere consolation as Arsenal eased their way into the next round.

After the match, Ancelotti spoke on his future and admitted he was uncertain whether he would be at the club next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t know if this one was my last Champions League game at Real Madrid, and I don’t want to know,” the Italian said in a post-match interview (via Fabrizio Romano). “We had a fantastic era. We still have La Liga, Copa del Rey and Club World Cup.”

Jurgen Klopp could return to management

Klopp made one thing very clear when he announced he would be leaving his role at Liverpool. After spending almost a decade on Merseyside, the German stressed that he would never manage another English club out of respect for Liverpool.

“What I know definitely – I will never, ever manage a different club in England than Liverpool, 100 percent,” Klopp revealed in his announcement video last year. “That’s not possible.

“My love for this club, my respect for the people is too big. I couldn’t. I couldn’t for a second think about it. There’s no chance. This is part of my life, we are part of the family, we feel home here. There’s no chance to do that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While he has firmly ruled out any return to English football, Klopp has not fully closed the door on returning to management in general. Earlier this year, after joining Red Bull, the 57-year-old confirmed: “I will not be the coach of a Red Bull team. That is a clear commitment. But I can't say I will never be a coach again in my life.”

Whether the Klopp to Real Madrid links hold any weight remains to be seen. As things stand, Ancelotti remains in charge as his side look to close the gap on La Liga rivals and title leaders Barcelona. Just four points separate the two in the league table, and they are also due to meet in the Copa del Rey final on April 26th.

In other news, Liverpool have a star who is quietly outperforming Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers