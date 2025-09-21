Liverpool still have areas that they could look to address in January despite an unprecedented summer of spending

Liverpool enjoyed one of their most exciting transfer windows in recent memory, spending a combined total of £446.5m on new recruits.

The Reds became the first team of the Premier League era to break the British transfer record twice in the same window after signing Newcastle United star Alexander Isak and highly-rated German playmaker Florian Wirtz while striker Hugo Ekitike also features in the top 10 most expensive British signings of all time.

Arne Slot’s side flexed their financial muscle throughout the summer, showing a willingness to bolster their team from a position of strength as they aim to defend their status as English champions.

However, the holders weren’t quite able to address every area of the squad that they wanted to improve, meaning they could well return to the table with even more exciting additions in January. With that in mind, based on recent rumours, we take a look at how Liverpool could line-up in 2026 once the January window closes.

Liverpool’s potential starting XI in 2026

GK - Alisson Becker: The Brazilian is widely regarded as the best goalkeeper in the Premier League and is in pole position to be the first choice for his country at the upcoming World Cup. He’s an elite shot-stopper and has a pivotal role to play in this season’s title defence.

RB: Jeremie Frimpong: A superb attacking-minded defender with a proven track record of winning titles in German and Scotland. Jeremie Frimpong is likely to be first choice throughout the season.

CB: Virgil van Dijk: Arguably the best defender in the division, and debatably also Liverpool’s greatest ever central defender. Virgil van Dijk is the club captain, a real leader and a world-class operator. This one needs no further explanation.

CB: Marc Guehi: Liverpool missed out on England international Marc Guehi on deadline day, but could well return to the table with a fresh bid to sign the Crystal Palace skipper before his contract expires. This deal is likely to be dependent on what happens with Ibrahima Konate, amid reports of interest from Real Madrid.

LB: Milos Kerkez: The former Bournemouth man is still finding his feet at Anfield and was subbed off in the first half after a weak performance against Burnley. However, he’s still likely to play most matches ahead of the experienced and proven Andrew Robertson.

CDM: Adam Wharton: Liverpool have been linked with a stunning £60m swoop for Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton. However, they are likely to face strong competition from the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea, in a deal which could be tough to negotiate in the winter window.

CM: Alexis Mac Allister: Liverpool have plenty of competition for places in the heart of midfield but World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister has consistently proven himself as a top-class operator at this level. Expect plenty of rotation with Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch among others though.

CAM: Florian Wirtz: Liverpool spent around £115m to bring Florian Wirtz to Anfield after his heroics in Germany and that’s because he’s believed to be one of the best playmakers in world football. He’s had a slow start but could well play a pivotal role over the course of the campaign.

RW: Mohamed Salah: Last season’s Player of the Year and Liverpool’s highest goalscorer, Mohamed Salah remains one of the most influential players in world football and has a major role to play in Arne Slot’s title defence.

ST: Alexander Isak: Ex-Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak is likely to start ahead of Hugo Ekitike once he finds full fitness. He cost the club £125m - making him the most expensive player in Premier League history.

LW: Rodrygo: Rodrygo was the subject of transfer speculation over the summer and is believed to be growing increasingly unsettled over his lack of game time at Real Madrid. He’s an immensely gifted footballer that could offer Liverpool a real edge in the Champions League. However, he likely to cost big-money and is also the subject of reported interest from Arsenal.