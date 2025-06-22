David Moyes, Manager of Everton (L) and Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool . | Getty Images

The latest Everton and Liverpool transfer news

The city of Liverpool is one full of optimism right now, with the 2025/26 Premier League season anticipated to be a game-changer whether you are a Red or a Blue.

For the Reds of Liverpool, Arne Slot’s side enter the Dutchman’s second season hoping to defend their top-flight crown. The British-record £116m signing of Florian Wirtz has sent shockwaves around the footballing world, while a move for Jeremie Frimpong and the imminent transfer of Milos Kerkez have ensured that Slot has a squad capable of dominating on all fronts. The Reds may yet have another major transfer move or two up their sleeve before their season opener against Bournemouth on August 15.

As for Everton, the Toffees will be excitedly awaiting moving into their new Hill Dickinson Stadium, having said an emotional goodbye to Goodison Park after 132 years at the end of last season. Brighton & Hove Albion will be the first side to visit the new ground in the Premier League on August 23.

David Moyes and his side will hope that their new stadium signals the beginning of a new era on and off the pitch, having navigated a tough part of the club’s illustrious history under the likes of Frank Lampard and Sean Dyche.

Everton man close to loan exit

One Everton man who may not play a role in the club’s new era is Youssef Chermiti, as the striker is reportedly “very close” to securing a loan move away from the Toffees.

Sport Witness relay a report from Africa Foot state that Stoke City are the most likely destination for Chermiti, with sources reporting that manager Mark Robins likes the 21-year-old Portuguese’s profile and views him as a “top target” for the Potters. Robins’ good relationship with Everton may help see this over the line, amidst competition from Oxford United, Sheffield United and Preston North End.

Chermiti signed for Everton from Sporting CP in a £15m deal in 2023, but is yet to score in 24 appearances for the club and is reportedly not going to be in Moyes’ plans next season. Both the player and Stoke would like a transfer completed “as soon as possible”.

LFC starlet wanted by Derby County

A top Liverpool talent has also been subject to loan interest from the second tier, as John Eustace targets a reunion with Reds left-back Owen Beck according to Football Insider. The 22-year-old was on loan at Blackburn Rovers last season, Eustace’s former club before the manager made a shock mid-season move to struggling Derby County. Having kept the Rams in the Championship, he would now like to add Beck to his defence for the new campaign.

Beck has been on the books at Liverpool for a decade but has only made three appearances for the first team, amidst previous loan spells with Bolton Wanderers, Dundee and Rovers. The Wales U21 international is likely to continue his development away from Anfield, and a move to Derby to reunite with Eustace has become a possibility.

Eustace said on Beck’s quality last season: “Owen was exceptional, that is why he’s here. He’s a very young, talented player. He’s got other good young players around but also experience around him too. They want to help him and they’re always talking to him.

“He’s had a brilliant game against a couple of really tricky wingers today for Swansea. He dealt with them very well. He will have a huge future in the game, I am sure. We have really good competition at the club and Owen will learn a lot. He’s come from Liverpool, he had a good experience up in Scotland last year. We don’t want to put too much pressure on him, he might be up and down at times, but we’re very fortunate he’s here.”