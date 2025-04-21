Everton striker Youssef Chermiti. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Youssef Chermiti was not included in Everton’s squad for the 2-0 loss against Man City.

David Moyes admitted Youssef Chermiti was left out of Everton's squad against Manchester City for selection purposes.

The striker was not included on the bench as the Toffees suffered a 2-0 defeat by the current Premier League champions. Chermiti has had injury issues this season - first suffering a freak foot problem in August and then a thigh complaint.

The Portugal youth international has made two substitute cameos since Moyes' return as manager. He impressed off the bench in a 1-1 draw against West Ham United last month.

However, Moyes opted to start on-loan Chelsea centre-forward Armando Broja against City, with Beto in reserve. As Everton had more than 20 senior players available, it was Chermiti who was omitted from the set-up rather than picking up a fresh fitness issue. The Goodison Park boss said explained: “Just I had the numbers where it didn't work.”

Moyes did admit ahead of the City game that he wanted to see Chermiti in action before the end of the campaign. He said via the Liverpool Echo: “I am trying to see a few of them playing. My plan is that they all, somewhere along the line, get minutes and chances to play. Youssef will be one of them.

“We probably haven’t seen as much of him because we have Broja who is just coming back and Beto in half-decent form. But I will try and get Youssef some minutes at the appropriate time.”

It is highly likely that Chermiti will be back involved when the Blues travel to Chelsea on Saturday. That is because Broja cannot play against his parent club. Meanwhile, Everton could face a period without James Tarkowski. The centre-back suffered a hamstring injury early in the second half when the game was goalless and immediately signalled to the bench that he could not continue.

Tarkowski is likely to be missing against Chelsea and will be unavailable in the Premier League for the first time since joining Everton in the summer of 2022. The vice-captain has made 111 successive starts for the Toffees.

Moyes opted to bring Michael Keane on in the place of Tarkowski, but could deploy different personnel against Chelsea. Jake O’Brien is a natural centre-back who has been operating as a right-back since Moyes returned as manager. O’Brien, a £16 million summer signing from Olympique Lyonnais, could partner Jarrad Branthwaite as Everton have options for the full-back position.

Nathan Patterson, club captain Seamus Coleman and Ashley Young all play in the role. With Everton now mathematically safe from the drop after Ipswich Town’s 4-0 loss to Arsenal, Moyes could look to run the rule over Patterson, who has had a frustrating three years since joining the Blues from Rangers.

The Scotland international was highly regarded when he was signed in January 2022 but a mixture of injury and being out of favour mean that he has not quite developed how many might have hoped. Coleman and Young both see their respective contracts expire in the summer, while Patterson has a year remaining on his current deal.