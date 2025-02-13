A Liverpool loan player has seen his manager depart for a rival club

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool player Owen Beck is set to work under a new manager after his loan club Blackburn Rovers confirmed the departure of John Eustace on Thursday morning.

Earlier this week, Blackburn released a statement to say they had ‘ reluctantly granted’ the manager’s request to hold talks with Derby County. The Ewood Park outfit also expressed their disappointment at the request and that feeling was again re-iterated as they confirmed Eustace’s departure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fresh statement read: “Blackburn Rovers can confirm that John Eustace has left his role as Head Coach to take up a position with another Championship club. While we are disappointed by his decision to leave at this crucial stage of the season, we fully understand that the opportunity to move closer to his family and return to a former club played a significant role in his choice.

“The club had hoped that John would see out the season and continue the fantastic work he has done, particularly after strengthening the squad in January and guiding us into a strong position in the league. However, with 14 games remaining and a real chance to push for a play-off place, the focus remains on achieving our ambitions.”

Carsley now favourite for Blackburn job

According to a report from Alan Nixon on his patreon, former Wolves manager Gary O’Neil is among the names being eyed by Blackburn to replace Eustace. The former Portsmouth and West Ham player was sacked by Wolves earlier this season with the Premier League club facing the prospect of relegation. Aitor Karanka and Carlos Carvalhal are two other former EFL bosses who have also been linked. However, former Everton player Lee Carsley is now being tipped as the favourite to land the vacancy at Blackburn.

The 50-year-old moved into coaching after his retirement from playing 2011. He had spells at Derby, Blackburn, Coventry City and Birmingham City while spending six years at Goodison Park. He has worked with England since 2020, taking charge of the Under-20s and then the Under-21s before being appointed Three Lions interim boss after the departure of Gareth Southgate after England lost to Spain in the Euro 2024 final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How is Owen Beck getting on at Blackburn?

If Carsley does get the job, he’ll be working with Liverpool defender Beck who joined Blackburn on a season-long loan last summer. The 22-year-old has made 23 appearances for Rovers in the Championship this term with the former Premier League side in contention for a play-off spot. Beck was absent on Wednesday night as Rovers won 2-0 at West Brom to go fifth in the table.

Beck was involved in a controversial incident earlier in the season after he was bitten by Preston North End striker Milutin Osmajic, who was later banned for eight games for the offence. The Liverpool player had just been sent off for kicking out at Duane Holmes but Osmajic was only booked at the time as Beck protested with the referee. The defender was banned for three games as a result of his sending off but was put back in the squad once his ban finished.

After his return, Eustace said at the time: "Owen was exceptional, that is why he's here. He's a very young, talented player. He's got other good young players around but also experience around him too. They want to help him and they're always talking to him.

"He's had a brilliant game against a couple of really tricky wingers today for Swansea. He dealt with them very well. He will have a huge future in the game, I am sure. We have really good competition at the club and Owen will learn a lot. He's come from Liverpool, he had a good experience up in Scotland last year. We don't want to put too much pressure on him, he might be up and down at times, but we're very fortunate he's here."