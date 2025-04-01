Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool are considering options to replace Darwin Nunez this summer.

Liverpool are on the market for a marquee striker this upcoming transfer window as they prepare for a summer of change. Alexander Isak has been the leading name on the rumour mill as of late, but other top stars are also being monitored.

It seems now the time has come for Liverpool to make a decision on Darwin Nunez. After spending a club record fee on the Uruguayan striker, all signs are pointing to him leaving Anfield as the Reds look to recoup as much of the £85 million they spent on him as possible.

One of the names who has appeared on the radar recently is Matheus Cunha, who has attracted significant attention thanks to his impressive displays for Wolves.

Liverpool ‘line up’ move for Matheus Cunha

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are ‘lining up’ a potential move for Cunha this summer as they eye a replacement for Nunez. The Brazilian only signed a new deal with Wolves in February but he has already vocalised his desire to move on and pursue new challenges and fight for silverware.

Wolves have struggled at the bottom of the table this season but a recent surge in form has all but guaranteed their safety from relegation. Cunha has been crucial for the Old Gold, scoring 13 Premier League goals and proving to be a thorn in the side of multiple clubs throughout the season.

Cunha has scored against Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool this season, to name just a few. The 25-year-old scored a stunning goal against the Reds during their clash at Anfield in February. While it wasn’t enough to snag a result for Wolves, Cunha twisted and turned in the midst of Liverpool’s defence before letting a left-footed shot fly past Alisson.

Matheus Cunha close to breaking Roberto Firmino record

Cunha is just two goals away from matching an impressive statistic set by Liverpool legend Roberto Firmino. The former Anfield forward currently holds the record for most goals scored by a Brazilian player in a Premier League season. Firmino’s 15 goals during the 2017/18 season is matched by Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli (2022/23).

If Cunha can score three goals from Wolves’ remaining games, he will break the record and write his name in history for both his country and the English top flight.

The forward signed for Wolves in 2023 in a deal worth up to £35 million. He is now under contract at Molineux until 2029 and the Old Gold are in a superb position to demand a much higher fee from any interested parties.

Following his recent comments regarding his future, is seems set in stone that Cunha will be moving on at the end of the season. He garnered a lot of interest throughout January but he opted to see out the campaign with Wolves to show his gratitude to the club.

“The fans [have given] me a lot. The status I have today, the player I am now and the happiness I’m feeling, it’s because of them. I’m really grateful to Wolves,” Cunha told The Guardian.

“I had a lot of offers but I wouldn’t feel well if I had done it. Some things you can’t control but I couldn’t leave the club in the middle of the season, in a difficult situation, in the relegation zone.

“Now, we’re close to achieving our goal [of staying up]. But I’ve made it clear that I need to take the next step. I want to fight for titles, for big things. I have potential.”

