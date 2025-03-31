Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak is a reported transfer target for Liverpool.

Liverpool have been handed a potential boost should they pursue a deal for Alexander Isak.

The Reds are expected to be in the market for a new striker this summer. That is despite Arne Slot's side on track to claim the Premier League title in the Dutchman's maiden season as head coach, with Liverpool sitting 12 points clear at the top of the table.

But the centre-forward role has proved somewhat of a problem position since Diogo Jota suffered a rib injury last October. The Portugal international has not been as effective since his return to fitness and admitted that he has struggled for form of late.

Meanwhile, Darwin Nunez has failed to nail down a regular starting spot. The Uruguay international has scored only seven goals in 40 appearances, with the majority of his outings coming from the bench. Nunez has also been heavily linked with an exit from Anfield in the coming months, with Atletico Madrid and Fenerbahce reportedly monitoring his situation. Luis Diaz has been used in the number nine role at times but is a natural winger.

Will Liverpool sign Alexander Isak?

Isak is a player who Liverpool have been heavily linked with. The 25-year-old is enjoying a prolific campaign for Newcastle United. He fired his 23rd goal of the campaign in the Magpies’ 2-1 victory over the Reds in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley earlier this month.

Isak is under contract at St James’ Park until the summer of 2028 and Newcastle are said to be demanding at least £100 million. Liverpool are not the only reported admirer, with Arsenal credited with an interest. The Gunners also need to replenish their attack as they look set to finish Premier League runners-up for a third successive year.

Arsenal alternative

Arsenal have confirmed the arrival of new sporting director Andrea Berta. And it is suggested that Berta, formerly of Atletico Madrid, is a fan of Viktor Gyokeres, who is Isak’s international team-mate.

Gyokeres has been in lethal form for Sporting CP, plundered 42 goals in as many games in 2024-25. It is suggested by The Athletic that the former Coventry City marksman is a ‘more prominent candidate than he might have been in the past’ for the North London side to pursue and the club are ‘developing a strong interest’.

Should Arsenal go down the path of Gyokeres then it could leave Liverpool with less competition should they step up their chase for Isak. However, Newcastle will be reluctant to part ways with their talisman and will be hoping Champions League qualification can be another added factor to keeping him on Tyneside.