Liverpool are starting to consider their options to replace key senior players at Anfield.

A lot of conversations are being had as fans and professionals alike discuss how Liverpool’s squad will look ahead of the 2025/26 season. This summer was a quiet for the Reds, despite many predicting a number of major changes following Jurgen Klopp’s departure.

The bulk of Liverpool’s squad have stayed together for Arne Slot’s first season in charge but the rumours are mounting ahead of the 2025 transfer windows. James Pearce has already reported it’s unlikely the Reds will do much, if any business in January, but there’s a lot to consider for the summer.

Liverpool are starting to plan for life without a number of their most crucial players. Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are both approaching the end of their contracts, while Alisson and Andy Robertson are the other senior stars now 30 or older. Such influential players have been at Anfield for a long time and have had a major impact on their achievements in recent years.

Losing them will be huge misses when they eventually move on, but Liverpool are starting to plan ahead. According to former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown, the Reds are ‘keeping tabs’ on Premier League rivals Antonee Robinson and Milos Kerkez.

Brown has informed Football Insider that Liverpool are lining up moves for potential Robertson replacements. Slot reportedly still considers the Scotland captain as his first choice left-back and is planning to discuss new terms with him in the summer.

However, with him turning 31 in March and some reports recently linking Kostas Tsimikas with an exit, the Reds are looking at options to bring in who can eventually succeed Robertson. Fulham’s Robinson along with Kerkez of Bournemouth have been named as targets as Liverpool want to bring in a ‘like-for-like replacement’ on the left of their defence.

There is a ‘growing feeling’ at Anfield that signing a younger option at left-back is a ‘necessary plan’ for Liverpool’s future. Robertson is under contract until 2026 and will go down in history as one of their smartest transfers, having signed him for just £8 million from Hull City back in 2017.

Since then, Robertson has made 316 appearances for the Reds and has provided 66 assists. In 2022, he broke the record for most assists provided by a defender in the Premier League but his crown has since been taken over by teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold.