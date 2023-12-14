Liverpool are assessing their defensive options as they head into 2024.

Liverpool's latest injury blow to Joël Matip has started the cogs turning ahead of the January transfer window. The centre-back will not feature again this season after rupturing his ACL, which could mean this is a heartbreaking end to his time in red as his contract is set to expire next summer.

However, recent reports have claimed Liverpool could be in talks over a short contract extension with Matip, to honour his years of service at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp recently hinted that the club could "show their class" and "make a decision" with the defender ahead of his return to fitness.

After Matip's injury news, there was discussion over whether Liverpool would be turning to the transfer market next month to sign a replacement. However a report from Football Insider claimed that the Reds are 'not planning to rush into the market' to sign a new centre-back, as there is still 'no massive need' to recruit.

However, this may have changed now as Le10sport journalist Alexis Bernard has reported that Liverpool are showing interest in Lille's 18-year-old rising star Leny Yoro. The centre-back is contracted with the French side until 2025 and he is already valued at €18 million (£15.4m) by Transfermarkt.

TEAMtalk has also reported that Yoro has attracted attention from a number of Premier League clubs, including Manchester United and Chelsea, who are also looking to bolster their defensive ranks in the new year. However, despite his rough valuation, it has been reported that Lille could demand double that figure to part ways with the 18-year-old, meaning a bidding war between top clubs could be enticed.