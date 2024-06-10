France striker Kylian Mbappe has joined Real Madrid on a five-year deal. (Photo by David Davies/PA Wire)

Liverpool transfer news: Liverpool could look to take advantage of two superstar signings by Real Madrid.

Real Madrid’s deal for Kylian Mbappe and Endrick could open the door for Liverpool to target Rodrygo, according to a report from Spain.

The 2024 Champions League winners are set to become even more menacing next season as they add both Mbappe and Endrick to their already-brilliant team but it does raise doubts over whether Rodrygo will be demoted from the starting line up under Carlo Ancelotti.

Having scored 17 goals and assisted nine times in all competitions from 51 appearances, it is clear he has been a key player in both their league and European success. However, the addition of two new attackers, who are likely to start with Vinicius Junior opens the door for a top-class player like Rodrygo to consider his future.

Nacional are claiming that the 23-year-old is being eyed by the Reds, who want to "take advantage of the doubts" that surround Rodrygo ahead of the new season in Spain. Recent reports have revealed that the Brazilian is happy to continue at Real Madrid and wants to fight for his place. But it is claimed that they will listen to offers for the forward this summer.

For Liverpool, a move for an attacker with a profile such as Rodrygo’s would likely only occur if an attacker leaves. Not only will his wages be sizeable but he will command a starting place given his stature. His style of play is to dribble heavily with the ball and he ranked third in attackers across the top seven leagues for strikers who attempted the most dribbles (210) - and he would need to operate in a fluid front three to be successful, rather than out wide.