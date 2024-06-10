The Liverpool defender has picked up an injury issue

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson was reportedly taken for treatment less than a week away from Scotland’s Euro 2024 opener.

Steve Clarke’s side face hosts Germany in the tournament’s opening game on Friday night as they contest a difficult group which also features Switzerland and Hungary. The Scottish captain has struggled with injuries across the past six months and his potential injury concern may be another decisive blow after a string of injuries for the squad.

According to Sky Sports News, Robertson was pictured leaving the camp early as he was taken inside for treatment by the medical team. The nature of said injury is yet to be confirmed but he did look in some discomfort as he made his way off the training pitches and into the gym facility. An update will be given from assistant manager John Carver later today, with the hope that Robertson’s absence is just a precautionary measure.

Scotland drew 2-2 with Finland in their final warm-up game ahead of the tournament as Robertson managed 63 minutes and he was credited with two assists. One of those was for Hearts forward Lawrence Shankland who, coincidentally, was also forced out of training in what is believed to be as a precautionary measure.

Robertson, who has 69 caps for his country, was set to play a key role in what will be his second major international tournament after competing in Euro 2020. His season was heavily affected by a shoulder injury suffered in October which ruled him out for a few months. He returned to action in January 2024 and went on to start 10 of the final 17 league games after wrestling the position back from Joe Gomez.