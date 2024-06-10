'Agreed personal terms' - Fabrizio Romano gives update on Liverpool 'target'

Fabrizio Romano

Liverpool transfer news: The talented youngster has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

Liverpool’s reported target James Trafford is said to have agreed personal terms with Newcastle United, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Burnley goalkeeper impressed last season despite experiencing relegation under Vincent Kompany and has become a target for a few clubs as a result. Trafford has been a key figure for the England U21’s across the past two years, he was in the conversation to be included in Gareth Southgate’s squad amid his impressive rise and was part of the 33-man initial roster but he failed to make the cut this time around.

With Liverpool potentially parting ways with back-up keeper Caoimhin Kelleher this summer, the 21-year-old has been eyed by the Reds - according to Football Insider. However, they may be about to miss out as Newcastle are said to have agreed personal terms but a fee is yet to be decided.

Romano took to X to update fans on the latest news: ‘Understand Newcastle have agreed personal terms with James Trafford as priority option to become new goalkeeper. New proposal to Burnley expected soon, in the region of £15m with add-ons based on performances. Man City will receive 20% of the fee from Burnley.’

Trafford earned his experience in League One at Bolton in the 2022/23 season which earned him the starting spot under Kompany last season. He started the first 28 league games of the campaign before being dropped for the more experienced Arijanet Muric. Despite his age, Trafford showed plenty of composure and courage to play out from the back and displayed the qualities of a sweeper keeper with plenty of promise.

Explaining his reasoning for dropping Trafford, Kompany revealed it was a case of having the luxury of two players of a similar level. “It’s one of the positions where I have the luxury of having two good players, so at any given time I can make a decision that I think is best for the team. It’s not a big decision, it’s not a difficult decision, it’s just two good players fighting it out and I won’t shy away from having that luxury in as many positions as I can.”

