Liverpool are still waiting for their first new arrival of the summer with their season opener against Ipswich Town just over a week away

It is less than two weeks until Liverpool are back in competitive action as they head to newly-promoted Ipswich Town on the opening weekend of the Premier League season. The Reds have been busy with their pre-season preparations and so far boast a 100 per cent record.

They have recorded wins over Real Betis, Arsenal and Manchester United and finalise their friendly schedule with a clash against La Liga side Sevilla on Sunday. The Reds have yet to sign a new senior player this summer as their rivals have already got to work strengthening their squads.

However, sporting director Richard Hughes previously predicted a ‘crescendo’ of business in August with transfer deals delayed by Euro 2024 and Copa American which took place throughout June and July.

And one player Liverpool could make a late move for is Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze, according to Football Insider. The Reds, along with Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur, have reportedly held a long-term interest in the player and the pair could both make a move in the ‘latter stages’ of the transfer window. The Eagles have already lost Michael Olise to Bayern Munich this summer while centre-back Marc Guehi is close to joining Newcastle United.

The report from Football Insider adds that Palace could open contract talks with Eze to prevent him leaving Selhurst Park as the London club seek to avoid a mass exodus of key players after finishing the 2023-24 season strongly under Oliver Glasner. Palace ended the campaign in 10th after winning six of their last seven games which included a 1-0 win at Anfield and a 4-0 triumph against Manchester United while they rounded off their season with a 5-0 thumping of Aston Villa.

Liverpool hold the advantage over Spurs in the race for Eze as the player’s release clause of £60m can only be triggered by Champions League clubs. However, the reported contract talks between Palace and Eze would be with the intention to increase or completely remove his release clause and give the Eagles a greater say in the player’s future.

He made 31 appearances in all competitions last term, scoring 11 goals and providing six assists. The forward is under contract at the club until 2028 but as things stand, Palace would be powerless if his release clause was triggered.

The Reds are prioritising a move for a new defensive midfielder this summer but the door has not been shut on other arrivals. Eze can play across the midfield but has predominantly played as an attacking midfielder, left midfielder or left winger. Luis Diaz has been linked with a departure from Anfield amid reported interest from Barcelona but a move to the Camp Nou appears unlikely after the La Liga giants struck a deal to sign Euro 2024 winner Dani Olmo.