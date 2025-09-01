Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace looks on, during the warm up prior to the Premier League match between Crystal Palace FC and Nottingham Forest FC at Selhurst Park on May 05, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool’s hopes of signing Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace have hit a snag.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool could face an anxious wait as to whether they sign Marc Guehi in the closing hours of the transfer window.

The Crystal Palace centre-back has been undergoing his medical in London rather than Merseyside ahead of a £35 million move to Anfield. Palace gave Guehi permission to start the process of joining Liverpool after identifying replacements. Brighton’s Igor Julio had been set to move to Selhurst Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, with little more than two hours before the window closes at 7pm BST, Igor’s switch has collapsed per reports. According to talkSPORT reporter Ben Jacobs, the Brazilian has had a late change of heart and instead wants to move to Premier League rivals West Ham United. Liverpool are now waiting to see if it impacts their plans to sign Guehi.

Palace head coach Oliver Glasner has been steadfast that he does not want Guehi to leave. That is despite the Eagles captain being in the final year of his contract at the South London club. Glasner has insisted that it is too late to sell Guehi, who scored in a 3-0 win over Aston Villa yesterday, and Palace would need someone with Premier League experience if they were to part ways.

What’s been said

“He’s so professional and it was clear he would play today,” Glasner said in his post-match press conference. “I can say it with clarity, and I said it to the chairman that it’s nothing to do with Oliver Glasner but we need to keep Marc to play a successful season.

“We had a meeting in March where we talked about the situation so again we know how the situation is and we have an agreement that we could sell Marc if we have the right replacement in. We wanted to have this replacement at the beginning of the pre-season to be independent from this situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That was on July 9 (the season started), it’s August 31 and there is no replacement in the building so it’s clear one part of the agreement is not fulfilled that means we can’t sell Marc.

“It’s not a wish or gift for Oliver Glasner, it’s necessary for playing a successful season. We had a great start and I think our fans deserve to have the best players available. I know if we don’t sell Marc, he will accept it. He loves the club and team, he feels the appreciation and we feel the same from his side. That’s why I have to say we need to keep him.”

Liverpool hope

However, Palace chairman Steve Parish is more open to selling Guehi given that he will leave on a free transfer next year. The England international has not given any indication he will sign fresh terms at Selhurst Park.

And despite the Igor deal being called off, Sky Sports News suggests that Palace have not called Guehi back from his medical, which is a boost for Liverpool.