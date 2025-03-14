Liverpool facing unthinkable contract scenario with just 10 games left - opinion

Liverpool could be faced with a huge transfer nightmare if things don’t change between now and the end of the season.

Liverpool will need to shake off the recent blow that was their disappointing Champions League exit and shift focus back to their impressive Premier League title charge and the chance of lifting the Carabao Cup for the second season in a row.

The defeat in Europe was telling of many things. While a lot of criticism hung over Darwin Nunez once again as a result of his penalty miss, the biggest conversation is surrounding the figures now well into the final months of their contracts.

Since the turn of the new year, fans and professionals alike have been speculating over the future of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah. The latter two have been fairly vocal about updates on their contract situations, or rather the lack of. According to both players themselves, little progress has been made with discussions over a new deal.

Liverpool contract latest

There have been countless reports and rumours surrounding Liverpool’s key trio since January and even before. Alexander-Arnold’s story has carried the biggest weight, with Real Madrid looming in the background, hoping to swipe another world-class talent on a free deal.

Little has been said about the right-back’s situation compared to his two counterparts. Salah has keep the media in the know over the last few months and recently informed reporters that ‘no progress’ had been made in his contract talks.

Van Dijk delivered a similar update after the defeat to Paris Saint-Germain. When asked in a post-match interview if he was going to be offered a new contract, the skipper replied: “I still have no idea at the moment. Genuinely. At the moment I don't even know what will happen next year. If anyone says they do know, they are lying to your face. Everyone knows there are some conversations behind the scenes but that is about it.”

The uncertainty as far into the year as March is concerning for fans and many are starting to accept defeat. Will Liverpool really allow their captain, vice-captain and star forward leave for nothing once the season ends, or are talks behind the scenes being well-hidden?

Liverpool could be headed for contract nightmare

Due to the quiet nature of talks surrounding Alexander-Arnold’s future compared to the rest, and Madrid showing serious interest in him, the majority of signs are pointing at the right-back leaving for the promised land of the Bernabeu.

It seemed as though winning the Premier League would convince the trio to pen new terms but the worrying vibe around Anfield is now suggesting the exact opposite. Despite the Reds boasting a huge 15-point lead, some of Liverpool’s most important players look no closer to signing new deals.

Salah’s reaction to the PSG defeat may have been down to his winners’ mentality but with tears in his eyes, it felt as though the Egyptian King was saying farewell to his final European night in a red shirt.

With none of the three apparently close to signing a new deal, Liverpool could go from the dizzy heights of the Premier League trophy, to scrambling on the market to replace three influential stars.

Losing Salah was always going to be a tough pill to swallow, and it can be argued there is no one who can replace him. But looking to replace him, Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold is an extremely daunting challenge. The Reds won’t be short of suitors if they bag the Premier League title, but it will mark the gut-wrenching end of an iconic era at Liverpool.