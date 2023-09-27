Liverpool fans are saying one thing after incredible strike from summer signing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liverpool continued their strong early season form with another 3-1 victory against Leicester City in the Carabao Cup third round.

The Reds had to battle behind once again, with Kasey McAteer opening the scoring for the Foxes in just the third minute at Anfield. However, Liverpool’s pressure eventually told with Cody Gakpo, Dominik Szoboszlai and Diogo Jota on target in the second period to ensure passage into the next stage of the competition.

Jurgen Klopp fielded a rotated side that included Wataru Endo, Kostas Tsimikas, Coaimhin Kelleher along with youngster Ben Doak and Jarell Quansah. Yet Szoboszlai earned plenty of the headlines after coming off the bench to net a thunderbolt that proved the decisive goal.

With Liverpool locked at 1-1 with the Championship table-toppers, it was the Hungary captain who stepped up in the 70th minute to fire in an incredible strike from distance.

The ball fell to him outside the box and he quickly controlled the ball before finsihing into the top corner via the underside of the bar. It was Szoboszlai’s second goal for the Reds since signing from RB Leipzig for £60 million in the summer transfer window.

Fans took to social media to praise the midfielder, with many claiming that the strike resembles former captain Steven Gerrard, who scored countless long-distance strikes with a similar fury.

One fan wrote: ‘Anfield, you have just witnessed the first Dominik Szoboszlai thunderbolt. There will be many more to come. What a player.’

Another said: ‘Said before he came Szoboszlai is the cleaner striker of a ball in European football - outrageous strike’