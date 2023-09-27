Liverpool icon Steve McManaman has identified a player who could fill Mohamed Salah’s boots if he leaves

Mohamed Salah’s future at Liverpool dominated the headlines during the closing weeks of the transfer window, but the Reds resisted temptation to sell their talisman despite lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia.

The Egyptian has maintained his strong form with the Reds throughout this period and he currently boasts a record of three goals and four assists in the opening six Premier League matches.

Salah’s importance to Liverpool cannot be overstated and he has been the catalyst for much of the team’s success under Jurgen Klopp and he has scored a minimum of 19 Premier League goals in all of the last six seasons.

However, his long term future remains uncertain at Anfield and it is highly expected that Saudi giants Al-Ittihad will try to entice Liverpool with an even better bid in January.

This has led to speculation over a number of potential replacements including Federico Chiesa who is one potential option for the Merseyside giants, according to reports.

The Juventus man has enjoyed an impressive start to the season, but former Liverpool legend Steve McManaman has identified a player who he feels would be even better as a replacement for Salah… and he is currently playing his football in the Premier League.

Infact, the player that was suggested is one that has even got on the scoresheet against Liverpool in their most recent outing and that is West Ham attacker Jarrod Bowen.

The 26-year-old has been an asset for the Hammers since his arrival from Hull City and he has helped the club to a European finish in all of the last three seasons.

His biggest contribution in West Ham colours saw him score the winner in the Europa Conference League final against Fiorentina as the London outfit secured a 2-1 win and their first major trophy in 43 years.

Bowen has kicked off this season in blistering form and he has recorded four goals and one assists in six league matches for David Moyes’ side.

This form has prompted immense praise from McManaman who told Betfred that he has what it takes to one day become a Salah replacement at Anfield.

The former Reds midfielder said: “I don’t see why not. He looked very dangerous against Liverpool on Sunday and he’s shown in the last couple of years what a good player he is.

“He caused Liverpool many problems but you don’t know whether they’d like to sign a bigger name if they lose Salah and when you consider the money they’d receive for Mo.

“However, I do believe that Jarrod Bowen could easily fit in at Liverpool because he’s a hard worker, he can play on the right or down the middle and he’s very dangerous.

