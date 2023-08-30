Liverpool fans were left angered after the weekend’s action as questionable refereeing decisions were a major talking point.

Liverpool fans were left confused and angered by the actions of referee John Brooks over multiple incidents during their game at the weekend, including the decision to not book Joelinton.

The Reds came away with a famous late comeback victory at St James’ Park in what was a heated affair that saw multiple incidents including captain Virgil Van Dijk being dismissed in the 25th minute for a last-man tackle on Alexander Isak.

That decision was contested furiously by the Liverpool centre-back and those protests may land him in hot water as his ban could be extended if the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) find anything in their review.

Furthermore, early on in the game, Trent Alexander-Arnold was carded for throwing the ball away after being pushed off the pitch by Anthony Gordon which was a decision that bemused the Liverpool defender.

There was also a ‘back-and-forth’ on the touchline between the two managers and assistant Jason Tindall, with Jurgen Klopp getting the last laugh thanks to Darwin Nunez’s heroics off the bench.

Considering that the result did go their way in the end, it makes Brooks’ decision not to book Joelinton on multiple occasions an easier decision to stomach, given that they took all three points.

Referees have been told to clamp down on time-wasting, disrespect, dissent and players asking for a yellow to be brandished - Newcastle midfielder Joelinton somehow managed to check off most of those systematically before he was subbed off in the 82nd minute as he somehow managed to avoid a caution.

He was seen signalling for a card on two occasions; the first came when Alexander-Arnold fouled Gordon while already on a caution and the second came after Van Dijk had brought Isak down.

Even without that, he made four fouls and was seen complaining to referee on multiple occasions.

Fans voiced their concern on social media during the game, with one fan stating: ‘Man can do what he likes. Ref might as well be wearing black and white.’

While another said: ‘Going through the back of Mac Allister after being warned for persistent fouling? Fine just don’t throw the ball five yards back on to the pitch after you’ve been pushed in the back.’

Another fan simply said: ‘How many fouls is Joelinton allowed to make before he’s booked?’