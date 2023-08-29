The Hungarian midfielder has been key for Liverpool in the early parts of the season.

Dominik Szoboszlai is already proving his worth to Liverpool following their back-to-back wins over Bournemouth and Newcastle.

The midfielder joined from RB Leipzig this summer in a deal worth £60m and has started in all three of Liverpool’s Premier League games this season.

Brought in to be an extra creative outlet under Jurgen Klopp, Szoboszlai is yet to register a goal or assist but, he’s proven his worth in a much different way.

So far, he’s started and finished every game. But what makes it all the more impressive is that he has had to play in midfield in a side with 10 men across their last two games and take on far more responsibility as a result.

Alexis Mac Allister was sent off against Bournemouth in the 58th minute and Virgil Van Dijk was also dismissed against Newcastle in the 28th minute, meaning the Hungarian captain has had consecutive games where he’s been required to do double the work for his side - and he’s passed with flying colours.

In both of those games, he ended up with the most completed dribbles and a total of 14 duels won - more than anyone else in a Liverpool shirt across those games - and he has continually displayed an inherent desire to run himself into the ground for the team and it’s a testament to both his fitness and commitment.

Fans were excited about the prospect of the highly-creative attacker adding a new dynamic to their attack considering he managed 23 goal contributions last season but, so far, he’s had to resort to simply fighting for the team and doing the hard miles.

Wataru Endo arriving helps to shore up the midfield with a natural defensive midfielder. However, they are still in the market for another player who can play in that position - someone younger and more dynamic, but either will help push Szoboszlai onto more advanced positions, while Mac Allister sits somewhere in the middle of those two roles.

Of course, he will need ample rest across a long season and Harvey Elliott is certainly capable of replacing him when needed, but the 22-year-old possesses an excellent injury record which is yet to truly fail him across his career so far.