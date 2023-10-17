The first Merseyside derby of the season takes place this weekend at Anfield.

Liverpool and Everton will play out the first Merseyside derby of the season this weekend, but fans are worried after Craig Pawson was announced as the referee.

Fans are worried ahead of the encounter as they have had bad experiences with the referee as well as David Coote, who is set to take care of the VAR on the day.

Despite the fact that the focus should be on whether Liverpool can continue their charge for the title - they currently sit three points behind joint-leaders Arsenal and Tottenham - with all the controversy that has befell them so far this season, their worries lie elsewhere.

Eagle-eyed fans will remember the derby between the two sides during the 2017/18 season when the two sides drew 1-1. Pawson took control of that game at Anfield and was highly criticised for his decision to award a penalty for Everton, when Dejan Lovern was penalised for a push on a far younger Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

It saw what looked like a shoulder barge - and a fair challenge - but the referee deemed it to be a penalty which dispatched by none other than Wayne Rooney. Jurgen Klopp was incensed at the time, saying: “In my understanding, it’s not a penalty.”

Klopp then argued with the reporter, saying: “We can stop the interview, because I only want to speak with someone who has a little bit of understanding of football.” While Everton manager Sam Allardyce retailated with “He can moan all he wants but it’s a penalty.”

One fan claimed: ‘Still can’t believe the amount of stick Lovren took off Liverpool fans for that “challenge”. Joke of a decision and NEVER a pen.’

While another said: ‘This decision/penalty annoys me more than any other ever.’

That game also Mohamed Salah score one of his best ever Liverpool goals, after weaving past a few players, he fired an unstoppable strike into the top corner to give his side the lead. It also won the FIFA Puskas 2018 Award as well.

With the 243rd meeting between the two sides set up perfectly to be a cracker, we know this fixture in recent years has had to contend with it’s fair share of drama and VAR drama of that.