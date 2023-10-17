Liverpool fans have recalled an old video from Rio Ferdinand and have poked fun at the former Man United defender.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool fans have been quick to poke fun at former Manchester United defenderRio Ferdinand after his previous takeover claim failed to come true.

On Saturday, it was announced that Qatari businessman Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani had withdrawn from the process to buy Liverpool’s rivals in their entirety from the Glazer family. £5bn was the offer on the table since May, but an agreement could not be reached.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool and United were both intertwined in takeover stories at the same time, with the Reds going onto secure added investment from Diversity Equity to help pay off debt from their recent projects.

However, United remain waiting for confirmation of takeover news. But it looks likely that Sir Jim Ratcliffe is close to taking a 25% stake and control of footballing operations at the club, with a view to taking full control in the future.

It makes Ferdinand’s claims on his Youtube channel FIVE from months ago, where he explained how a ‘good source’ let on that the Sheikh’s takeover was impending, look foolish and fans have been quick to jump on his failed claims.

“From a Rio Ferdinand and FIVE perspective, Man United takeover is imminent,” he announced. “We’re hearing that the Qatari bid is the one that is taken over, it is the one that is going to be accepted and it is the one going to go through. Hallelujah, man.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We’re hearing this is close, we’re hearing that this is within a matter of days it is going to happen, if not hours. I’ve heard from a good source that this is true, so I’m just waking up everyday looking at the papers or online and going ‘please, guys’.”

Ferdinand previously went viral for all the wrong reasons when he was a pundit on BT Sport a few years ago when he claimed former Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær was ‘at the wheel’ after his former side knocked out Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

His claim that ‘United are back’ never came to fruition and Solskjær eventually departed and United did not return to their former glory. It’s still a ‘meme’ that is regularly used to this day and it still haunts the former defender.

One fan joked: ‘Rio Ferdinand outshines even Nostradamus when it comes to predicting the future!’

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another said: ‘Rio Ferdinand. The gift that keeps on giving!’

One added: ‘He jinxed them every time!”