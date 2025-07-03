Diogo Jota: Beautiful photos show Liverpool fans paying tribute to Reds icon at Anfield

Fans have arrived at Anfield to pay their respects to Liverpool forward Diogo Jota.

Liverpool supporters and other football fans have arrived at Anfield to lay flowers and messages of tribute to Diogo Jota following the devastating news of his death.

The 28-year-old and his brother André Silva died in a car accident in Zamora, Spain in the early hours of Thursday morning. It is understood that the car caught fire following a tyre blowout while the brothers were travelling.

Messages of support from clubs and players have flooded in since the news broke. Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has issued an emotional tribute to Jota, having welcomed him to the club in 2020 as he signed from Wolves.

You can find images of the tributes laid for Jota at Anfield below. You’ll Never Walk Alone, Diogo.

Fans have started to lay tributes in memory of Liverpool forward Diogo Jota at Anfield following the devastating news of his death at 28.

1. Anfield tributes for Liverpool star Diogo Jota

Fans have started to lay tributes in memory of Liverpool forward Diogo Jota at Anfield following the devastating news of his death at 28. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva tragically died in a car accident on July 3rd.

2. Anfield tributes for Liverpool star Diogo Jota

Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva tragically died in a car accident on July 3rd. | Getty Images

Liverpool and Jota's former clubs, as well as others, have released emotional statements following the news of his passing.

3. Anfield tributes for Liverpool star Diogo Jota

Liverpool and Jota's former clubs, as well as others, have released emotional statements following the news of his passing. | Getty Images

Diogo Jota had married long-term partner Rute Cardoso just ten days before his death.

4. Anfield tributes for Liverpool star Diogo Jota

Diogo Jota had married long-term partner Rute Cardoso just ten days before his death. | Getty Images

