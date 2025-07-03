Liverpool supporters and other football fans have arrived at Anfield to lay flowers and messages of tribute to Diogo Jota following the devastating news of his death.

The 28-year-old and his brother André Silva died in a car accident in Zamora, Spain in the early hours of Thursday morning. It is understood that the car caught fire following a tyre blowout while the brothers were travelling.

Messages of support from clubs and players have flooded in since the news broke. Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has issued an emotional tribute to Jota, having welcomed him to the club in 2020 as he signed from Wolves.

You can find images of the tributes laid for Jota at Anfield below. You’ll Never Walk Alone, Diogo.

