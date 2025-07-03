Premier League tributes have flooded in for Liverpool and Diogo Jota. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Premier League clubs have issued statements following the death of Liverpool star Diogo Jota.

Support from Premier League clubs has been flooding in following the death of Liverpool forward Diogo Jota and his brother André.

The 28-year-old was tragically killed in a car accident in the early hours of Thursday morning in Zamora, Spain. Jota had been travelling with his brother, who played for Portuguese second-tier club FC Penafiel, when the accident took place.

Spanish police say the vehicle veered off-road and caught fire as a result of a burst tyre.

Liverpool have released a statement requesting the privacy of the brothers’ family, friends, teammates and club staff. Pedro Proença, president of the Portuguese Football Federation, has requested a minute’s silence be held in memory of Jota and André ahead of tonight’s Women’s Euro 2025 clash between Spain and Portugal.

Premier League clubs pay tribute to Diogo Jota

Premier League clubs have issued their own statements and tributes following the devastating news of Jota’s passing. The forward had married his long-term partner Rute Cardoso less than two weeks prior to the accident. The couple had three children together.

In response to Liverpool’s statement on social media, Everton replied: “We are devastated by this tragic news. Everyone at Everton is sending their thoughts and condolences to the family and friends of Diogo and André Silva.”

The Toffees then followed up with their own post, featuring an image of Jota.

Manchester United posted: “Our deepest condolences are with the loved ones of Diogo Jota and his brother, Andre, and everyone connected with Liverpool FC following today’s heartbreaking news.”

Arsenal wrote: “The thoughts of everyone at Arsenal are with Diogo’s family, friends and all associated with Liverpool Football Club. Rest in peace, Diogo.”

Manchester City uploaded a photo of Jota and Bernardo Silva sharing an embrace, along with the caption: “Everyone at Manchester City is shocked and saddened to learn about the devastating news regarding the passing of Diogo Jota. We send our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends and everyone at Liverpool Football Club at this difficult time. Rest in peace, Diogo.”