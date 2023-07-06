Chelsea defender Levi Colwill is turning heads this summer and Liverpool may have the upper hand if an old photo of the star is anything to go by.

Chelsea may be determined to keep hold of Liverpool target Levi Colwill but fans have unearthed an old photo of the star wearing a Reds jersey.

Colwill is currently impressing for the England Under-21 side at the European Championships and is due to return to Stamford Bridge once the competition is finished.

The 20-year-old impressed on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion last season, making 17 Premier League appearances on the South Coast as the Eagles booked a place in the Europa League.

Brighton want to bring the defender back to the AMEX Stadium on a permanent deal and have had two bids turned down by Chelsea as the club waits for Colwill to return to England and meet with new manager Mauricio Pochettino. Roberto De Zerbi was willing to pay £40 million for Colwill but Brighton are now reported to be looking elsewhere after talks stalled.

The rising star wants assurances over game time next season and Liverpool are monitoring the situation should Colwill be wanting a move.

In any situation where the highly-rated defender wants to move from Stamford Bridge, there will be a long line of suitors, but Liverpool could be in pole position if an old photo is anything to go by.

Shared by a Twitter user who appears to be a football coach, the photo shows Colwill as a child wearing a Liverpool shirt. The caption read: "@levi_colwill making his debut at Old Trafford today. Would only be right for me to share this picture of him in a Liverpool shirt.

"Absolute pleasure playing a small part in your development mate. Well done on today's win."

Colwill has no obvious links to Merseyside, having been born in Southampton, but appears to have grown up as a supporter of Liverpool. Should a love for the club still be harboured by the defender, perhaps Jurgen Klopp's bargaining power with the star will see off other interested parties.

In 2021, Colwill told Goal : “Growing up [my idol] was always Steven Gerrard, I would be watching him, he’s a leader. I was just amazed by him, I used to have pictures of him in my room.

