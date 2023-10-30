Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A number of Liverpool fans have expressed their frustration at the removal of a banner at Anfield that showed support for Japan midfielder Wataru Endo.

Endo, 30, came on for 10 minutes at the end of the victory at the weekend in what was a routine win for Jurgen Klopp’s side with goals from Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah.

However, one fan was denied the chance to fly a flag which has Endo’s full name on it, in which the ‘o’ has been replaced by the red circle that features on the Japanese flag.

Writing on X, the fan complained to the LFC Help account stating this: “My Wataru Endi banner has been confiscated on the way into Turnstile S today. The grounds stated were that the FA has issued a blanket ban on “nationalistic flags” at all stadium.

“1) A national flag is not “nationalistic”. For context, I have a standing arrangement with the stewards to fly my banners in the same spot where I have shown them since the Main Stand opened. They are all fire certified and have the proper permissions. This is the flag.”

Both posts have combined total of nearly two million views and the debate has garnered a lot of interest from fans who have experienced similar situations. An image has also emerged which appears to show a banner supporting Jurgen Klopp with a German flag, which was allowed to stay up.

The account, named Handmade Banners, then also posted a picture of a large banner that included the Scottish, English and German flags, and expressed dissapointment at what they percieved to be double standards.

Another fan claimed a family friend previously travelled from Greece in what he described as a ‘trip of a lifetime’ to see Liverpool, only to be turned away unless they parted with their banner which had a Greek flag on it, stating: “My cousin’s best mate’s teenage son flew in from Greece trip of a lifetime, give me and my son’s tickets up for them, refused entry till he removed the flag”.

Meanwhile, a statement on the Chelsea website, in light of the current conflict in Gaza, read: “Following consultation with safety and security experts, clubs and external stakeholders, the Premier League has determined that Israeli and Palestinian flags should not be permitted to be displayed at Premier League matches.”

One fan wrote: ‘Complete joke this. Players appreciate seeing their national flag as support for them.’