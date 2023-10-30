The Burnley manager was infuriated after a late VAR call went against his side.

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has come under fire from Liverpool fans after his comments on the late VAR decision that went against his side this weekend.

Kompany’s side lost out 2-1 to AFC Bournemouth on Saturday but had two moments to shout about as Jay Rodriguez was deemed to be narrowly offside after a long, drawn-out check before a late handball was not even checked.

He spoke out after the game in multiple TV interviews, as well as during his press conference post-match, likening the process from the officials to ‘going to the casino and putting all your chips on black or red’.

Previously, he had commented on Liverpool’s wrongly-disallowed goal against Tottenham, which was a huge controversial moment that the PGMOL were forced to an issue an apology for as Jurgen Klopp’s side lost out in the 96th minute.

Managers all across the league were given the chance to help take a stand over the decision, but Kompany was quoted as saying: “They’re doing the best they can and we all obviously make mistakes.”

That’s the statement Liverpool fans have been quick to point out following his comments over his side’s VAR issues this weekend. The general consensus of supporters appears to be that managers are all for protecting the officials - until a controversial decision goes against their side, when there’s a far different energy to the responses.

One fan wrote: ‘Managers only have a problem when it’s against them. Otherwise, their sentiment is just ‘mistakes happen, move on’.

While another said: ‘After the debacle we had against Spurs every manager had the chance to call it out make a stand. Pretty much all of them either bottled it or let their individual bias, expect it was the latter for Man City legend Kompany.’